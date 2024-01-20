Walton County welcomes new deputies and honors heroes at awards ceremony

On Thursday, the Walton County Sheriff's Office and Walton County Fire & Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for nine new deputies and an awards banquet for six members in both organizations.

"The men and women who choose to work in this profession are making a conscious decision to place themselves in harm's way to the benefit of the men and women of this community and our visitors," said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. "That's not a small thing. It's to choose to be away from your families during Christmas and Easter. It's missing children's birthdays. It's running toward the sound of gunfire and the smell of smoke and doing that to the benefit of others."

The nine new deputies are:

Deputy Christopher Couse

Deputy Juan De Le Cruz

Deputy Christian DeJohn

Detention Deputy Brandon Palmer

Deputy Kelby Ragan

Deputy Christopher Roberts

Deputy Steven Rogers

Deputy Spencer Vance

Deputy Sarah Weidner

Included in Thursday's ceremony, the sheriff's office and Walton County Fire District members received quarterly and year-end awards. Those honorees are as follows:

Investigator Darryl McGhee - Deputy of the 4th Quarter/Deputy of the Year for 2023 "It is extremely important to not only recognize Investigator McGhee for this award but more so important to recognize him for the role he plays in the Investigators Bureau," said Capt. Dustin Cosson. During McGhee's time with the WCSO, he has been part of the SWAT team, a member of the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force and his recent transition from a property investigator to a major crimes investigator. Cosson says that a lot of people look up to McGhee, and other investigators seek him out for his guidance.

Detention Deputy Houston Wright - Detention Deputy of the 4 th Quarter/Detention Deputy of the Year for 2023 According to Capt. Dustin Burlison, Wright is a true example of a team player who goes above and beyond to help others. "Wright is an excellent communicator and can effectively engage with inmates and colleagues alike. Even in stressful situations, he remains calm and composed and helps those around him stay grounded," said Burlison.

Firefighter/EMT Gregory Burns - Fire Rescue Employee of the 4th Quarter According to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Turner, Burns suffered a torn bicep, which was suffered while carrying a patient out of a house during a medical call. "Greg's commitment to duty, even though in significant pain, reflects the highest standards of professionalism and service to the community. His determination and commitment to serve the citizens of Walton County is an inspiration to all and embodies the core values of Walton County Fire & Rescue," said Turner.

Lt. Katelyn Castleberry - Fire Rescue Employee of the Year for 2023 Known as "the face of the agency" by Turner, Lt. Castleberry has been recognized by her peers for showing great leadership skills. In an incident involving the injury of another firefighter, Castleberry took over command of the scene and provided patient care. Due to her actions, she was named Employee of the Year.

Tammy Godwin - Employee of the 4 th Quarter/Employee of the Year for 2023 "Tammy encompasses the meaning of family, and by that meaning, it stretches beyond the walls and uniforms into the community," said Capt. Angie Hoegboom. Godwin's work on Santa Patrol ensured that 400 children received gifts on Christmas. "Tammy is an amazing individual and one that I am proud to call a friend," Hoegboom added.

Daniel Marcinkowski - Volunteer of the Year for 2023 According to Lt. Khaliqa Wheatley, Marcinkowski has been a volunteer with the WCSO since November 2014. He was initially a member of the crisis negotiation unit; Marcinkowski has assisted in organizing training for the unit, planning events for births and retirements, and his famous prime rib dinners for Christmas. Recently, he has served as a peer support professional and Chaplin of the orginization. "He asks for nothing in return and only desires to serve," said Wheatley. "He has been a strong support system for families during the most traumatic times in their lives."



