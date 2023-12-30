Walton man arrested after vehicle pursuit

Dec. 29—A Walton man was arrested Friday, Dec. 22 after leading Indiana State Police Troopers on a pursuit in Miami County.

Just after 4:15 p.m., Trooper Kegan Kern was patrolling Wallick Road near County Road 300 South when he and Trooper Andrew Baldwin stopped a 1996 Dodge Truck at a nearby residence after observing the driver who had active felony warrants out of Miami and Cass counties.

The driver, later identified as Ryan M. Oldaker, 42, from Walton, fled through the yard of the residence and traveled southbound on Wallick Road for approximately 2 miles until turning west onto County Road 500 South.

Trooper Baldwin and Trooper Kern continued the pursuit on County Road 500 South to another residence west of County Road 200 East. Oldaker was quickly taken into custody.

A subsequent search of the Dodge revealed suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia. Oldaker was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

As a result of the pursuit and ensuing investigation, Oldaker was preliminarily charged as follows:

—Dealing in Methamphetamine -Level 2 Felony;

—Possession of Methamphetamine Level 4 Felony;

—Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle -Level 6 Felony;

—Possession of a Controlled Substance A Misdemeanor;

—Possession of Marijuana B Misdemeanor;

—Possession of Paraphernalia C Misdemeanor.

Baldwin was assisted with this case by Trooper Kegan Kern, Trooper Dustin Rutledge, Sgt. Kyle Miller, and the Miami County Sheriff's Office.