Walton man charged in death of 52-year-old woman who was repeatedly choked, struck

A Delaware County man faces a three-count indictment, including a manslaughter charge, in connection to the death of a Pennsylvania woman late last year.

Vincent Balsamo, 71, of Walton, was arraigned Monday before acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa after prosecutors unsealed an indictment alleging Balsamo, while "repeatedly choking, strangling, slapping, slamming and striking" 52-year-old April Kestner, of Honesdale, Pa., "recklessly caused" her death.

Prosecutors said Kestner was a guest in Balsamo's Town of Walton home on Dec. 7, 2022, when the alleged attack took place, and that she was already suffering from an underlying medical condition at the time.

Kestner died on Dec. 16, 2022, according to her obituary.

Vincent Balsamo pleads not guilty, what happens next

In addition to second-degree manslaughter, Balsamo was indicted on single counts of felony second-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Balsamo pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held in the Delaware County Correctional Facility. Rosa set bail at $50,000 cash or $150,000 secured bond.

“This indictment is the result of a lengthy and comprehensive investigation conducted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s (Office)," acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith said.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond said Balsamo's arrest followed a three-month probe by the office's Criminal Investigation Division into a "domestic incident" that allegedly resulted in Kestner's death .

Sheriff's investigators said deputies executed a search warrant at Balsamo's residence and seized additional evidence.

The date of Balsamo's next court appearance was not released. He could face five to 15 years in state prison if convicted of manslaughter.

