Walton man charged with DWI, trespassing

Dec. 11—A Walton man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and trespassing after his vehicle was found in a field in the town of Andes.

Sheriff Craig DuMond announced the arrest of Michael R. Hunter, 34, in a media release. It said deputies were on patrol in the town of Andes Sunday, Dec. 3, when they noticed a person running with a flashlight toward a vehicle in a field. Deputies determined Hunter drove the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08% or greater and was issued a traffic ticket for moving from the lane unsafely.

The property that Hunter and his vehicle were located on was owned by New York City Department of Environmental Protection. Members of DEP Police charged Hunter with one count of trespass, a violation, and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Hunter was issued appearance tickets from deputies and DEP officers and directed to appear at the town of Andes court at a later date to answer the charges.