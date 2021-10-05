Walton man fatally shot in police dispute

Oct. 5—State police have confirmed a man was killed in Walton during a shooting involving a Walton police officer.

According to a media release, State Police and the New York State Attorney General's Office are investigating the Monday morning shooting.

State Police later identified the deceased as Walton resident Paul J. Weeden, age 66.

The attorney general is investigating in accordance with a law the state Legislature passed in 2019 that requires all police-involved deaths to be reviewed by the attorney general.

The report said an officer from the Walton Police Department was dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to a mental health call at a residence on Griswold Street in the village of Walton.

The officer made contact with a man inside the residence. While speaking with the man, the male pointed what was believed to be a gun at the officer, the release said.

The officer retreated and the man followed, "ignoring multiple commands to drop his weapon," according to the release. The man again pointed the suspected gun at the officer, who then fired his duty weapon and struck the man.

The officer called for EMS and rendered emergency aid to the man, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene, the report said.

A Walton resident who declined to be identified said that the deceased suffered from health problems, and speculated that he "may have wanted to end it."

Police said their investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided.