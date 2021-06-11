Walton man gets 14 years for attempted rape, domestic battery

Jun. 10—A Walton man will spend the next 12 years in prison.

On Thursday, Dennis Toops, 44, of Walton, was sentenced to 14 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after having been found guilty of attempted rape and domestic battery by a jury in May 2021. Two years of the sentence were suspended to probation, said Noah Schafer, Cass County Prosecuting Attorney.

At sentencing in Cass Circuit Court Thursday, the defense presented evidence of Toops' troubled family history and struggles with alcohol, and argued that his child would suffer if he was incarcerated.

However, Deputy Prosecutor AJ Ennis countered, arguing that there was nothing that excused the defendant's actions that day, and pointed to the defendant's criminal history, the harm done to the victim, and the presence of a child when the crime was committed in asking for an aggravated sentence. With the conviction for attempted rape, Toops will be a sexual violent predator according to Indiana Code § 35-38-1-7.5, and will be required to register as such for life.

