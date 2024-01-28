Walton man sentenced to eight years for sexual misconduct with a minor

Jan. 27—A Walton man was sentenced last week to eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 Felony. He pleaded guilty to these actions in November of 2023.

Investigations into this case began in early 2022 by ISP Field Investigations after a request from the Cass County Department of Child Services. According to the probable cause affidavit, 45-year-old Christopher Underwood performed sexual acts with a minor shortly after her 14th birthday. These acts resulted in the minor getting pregnant.

DNA tests confirmed Underwood was the father. After acting confused and hesitating to respond to the results, Underwood confessed to the actions, saying it only happened one time in his garage. He also confessed to knowing the victim was a minor and indicated he would help pay for medical bills, the affidavit said.

Underwood will spend eight years in the IDOC with 730 days to probation. His confinement commenced on Jan. 12, according to mycase.in.gov.