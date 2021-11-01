Walworth County authorities investigating stabbing at strip club

Nov. 1—The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that was reported at a town of Darien strip club in the early hours Friday, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight at the Vegas Club, W9031 Highway 14. The initial dispatch indicated one person had been stabbed and that another had been knocked unconscious. When deputies arrived, the unconscious person was treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital, but the reported stabbing victim was not found, according to the release.

Authorities told emergency rooms in the area that a potential stabbing victim could be seeking treatment. At 3:14 a.m., a hospital reported such a person was seeking medical attention. A deputy spoke to this person and confirmed they had been stabbed at the Vegas Club during the fight, according to the release.

The sheriff's department said the investigation is ongoing and that no additional information will be released at this time. Witnesses or people with knowledge of what happened are asked to call Walworth County CrimeStoppers at 262-723-2677 or use the P3 Tips app.