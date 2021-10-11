Walworth County deputies use nonlethal force in intoxicated driving arrest

Oct. 11—Walworth County sheriff's deputies arrested a Kenosha man on suspicion of intoxicated driving, being armed while intoxicated, and possession of cocaine and marijuana after a high-risk traffic stop Wednesday night.

A motorist reported another vehicle following her and flashing its high-beam headlights trying to make her go faster, police said in a news release. A deputy located the suspect vehicle on Highway 14 near Six Corners Road in the town of Walworth having difficulty staying in its lane and stopped the car.

Police said the driver would not provide ID and that there was a passenger passed out in the front seat with a case of beer between his legs.

The deputy called for backup, but the driver would not follow officers' orders. An officer also identified a bag in the suspect vehicle with a firearm manufacturer's patch on it, leading police to believe the man might be armed.

The driver eventually left his vehicle but still refused to comply, police said. The sheriff's office supervisor on scene used a "40mm less lethal weapon" to subdue the suspect when the driver "began to face deputies, walking toward their location, bringing his hands towards his sides," according to the release.

Christopher Reid Tresik, 39, was arrested and was found to have a handgun in his waistband, according to the release. The news release did not specify whether Tresik had previous OWI convictions. Other charges referred to the Walworth County district attorney included resisting/obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.