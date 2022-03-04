Walworth sheriff's deputy charged with 19 felonies, including multiple counts of sexual assault

A Walworth County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with 19 felonies, many of them sexual offenses that are believed to have occurred off-duty between 2012 and 2021.

The charges include multiple counts of second- and third-degree sexual assault involving an intoxicated victim and capturing intimate images of people. Others include stalking, child enticement and threats to communicate derogatory information.

Gerardo Baca, 36, of Delavan has worked for the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office since January 2017. He is in custody at the Waukesha County Jail.

The charges against Baca were filed in Walworth County on Wednesday, but the case has been assigned to Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Bohren and is being prosecuted by Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper, according to online court records.

The criminal complaint detailing the allegations has been placed under seal by Walworth County Court Commissioner Peter Navis at the request of Opper, online court records said.

Opper did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were still looking for additional potential victims.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating Baca, asks that anyone who has had contact with him call Detective Aaron Hoppe at 262-896-8143 or Detective Jack Kopatich at 262-896-8140.

A news release from Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell said his office received information about Baca’s potential off-duty misconduct Feb. 1. Baca was then placed on administrative leave, and Picknell requested the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department investigate.

An internal probe at the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is also ongoing, Picknell said.

