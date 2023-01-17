Walz proposes more education spending, family tax credits

Minnesota families with children could see thousands of dollars in tax breaks under a spending plan Gov. Tim Walz proposed.

The DFL governor also aims to increase education spending by $2.2 billion over the next four years and create a new state agency centered on children, youth and families. He revealed the first piece of his two-year budget Tuesday, $5.2 billion, ahead of a full announcement next week.

"For a middle-class family with young kids, this budget would cut the cost of child care by thousands," Walz said in a statement. "For kids across the state, it will reduce their chances of living in poverty. And for our students, it will provide the single-largest infusion of state funding in history, allowing them to provide every student, in every neighborhood, a world-class education."

Walz must negotiate with leaders of the Democratic-controlled House and Senate to reach a final state spending and tax plan for the next two years.

He proposed expanding the state's child and dependent care tax credit, which his administration said would help about 100,000 households with child care costs. Families that earn less than $200,000 could get up to $4,000 if they have one child, $8,000 for two children and $10,500 if they have three kids.

He is also pushing for a child tax credit for lower-income Minnesotans, which could give families $1,000 per child, up to $3,000.

The agency Walz proposed, called the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, would take over some work currently handled by other agencies, including early learning programs, child support and food assistance programs.

The idea harkens back to the 1995 creation of a Children, Families, and Learning Department under Republican Gov. Arne Carlson, who merged the work of various agencies with a similar goal of addressing "the needs of the total child." Eight years later, GOP Gov. Tim Pawlenty renamed it the Department of Education in what he described at the time as an effort to get back to the "core mission" of educating children.

Walz is aiming to reduce how much school districts are paying for special education by 50% and wants to spend hundreds of millions to provide free meals to all students. He also proposed $158 million more for youth and student mental health needs.

Democrats who control the House and Senate have also said education and supporting families are top priorities. Some of the first bills they introduced this year include free student breakfasts and lunches, child care tax credits, a paid family and medical leave program and more money for special education and English learners.

Walz is a former high school social studies teacher and "we think a lot alike," said retired teacher Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, at a Tuesday news conference with legislators, many of them former educators.

Kunesh is pushing to spend around $500 million in one-time cash this school year to help with special education, school meals, bus services and English language learning expenses.

"All of those aspects are one of the priorities of the governor as well," she said. "How we sort it out at the end of the day will be determined, but I would like to see this done and done quickly."

In addition to the fast cash infusion, legislators are also developing their education funding plans for the next two years. They have not yet presented the full financial picture, but stressed that they want to close the ongoing gaps between the cost of providing special education and English language learner services and the money available to meet those needs. Kunesh also said they support implementing automatic state education funding increases tied to inflation.

State leaders expect to have a record-breaking $17.6 billion budget surplus to help them achieve their goals, although they have often noted the risk in using one-time money to set up programs that will require continuous spending. Budget officials will update that surplus estimate in February, offering a better picture of just how much they have to spend.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.