Walz takes executive action on public safety and police reform

Gov. Tim Walz is taking executive action on public safety and policing amid intense criticism by Democrats and community activists over a public safety spending deal they say is inadequate.

Walz said he would use $15 million in COVID-19 relief money to fund community violence prevention grants, increase data sharing from the state's police licensing board and order state-level law enforcement agencies to share body camera footage of deadly police encounters with relatives within five days.

"Those are things people are asking for. Those build trust," Walz said of the actions he announced Monday. "They build trust in police, they build trust in the systems, they build trust amongst communities and they provide the community with some basic closure and understanding for families."

Walz announced the orders a day before the Minnesota House was scheduled to vote on a public safety bill that has been sharply criticized by activists for not including many of the dozen police accountability proposals they championed this year.

The agreement announced over the weekend included new regulations for how police obtain and use no-knock warrants and how they handle confidential informants. It also comes with new expectations for mental health crisis teams to help respond to some emergencies.

But the agreement does not contain House DFL priorities such as new limits on when police can stop motorists, an end to the statute of limitations for wrongful death cases against officers and a ban on officer affiliation with white supremacist groups, among other proposals.

"We have a problem in Minnesota: this is the epicenter of an international movement demanding an end to police violence and yet we cannot get a single meaningful police accountability measure across the finish line," said Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality. "Stop trading the needs of a community for what the cops want. Stop trading it for some other kind of bill that you want."

Gross joined a collective of activists inside the State Capitol on Monday, including a group of Minnesotans whose relatives were killed by law enforcement, to voice their deep displeasure at what they viewed as a lack of meaningful police accountability reforms in this year's bill.

They directed their ire at Democrats and Republicans alike.

"Governor, you have the power to do something and all I have been getting from your office is lip service and I mean that," said state Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, who urged Walz to veto any public safety bill that lacked police reforms. "We don't need a press conference from you, governor, we need a leader."

Under Walz's new executive actions, Minnesota will use $15 million in American Rescue Plan money to fund new community violence intervention initiatives and grants for crime victim survivors and for community safety plans in response to the latest surge in summer violence.

Walz is also ordering a review of what data the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board collects and to compile it on a "public-facing dashboard."

The governor is also directing his state's law enforcement agencies — including the Minnesota State Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension — to create policies to allow families of those killed in deadly police encounters to view video of the incident within five days.

Under the Legislature's public safety bill, five state law enforcement agencies would also be required to outfit each of their officers with body cameras.

Minnesota House members are scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday, and legislators from both sides of the aisle have filed numerous amendments to try to change the deal. Members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus held a news conference Monday to call for action on many additional police accountability provisions that were left out of the deal, but declined to say whether they would vote against the deal if it did not include the amendments.

Walz said he hopes state legislators approve the public safety and judiciary deal they reached, but said he knows it is not enough and he wants to build on it in the future.

The budget bill includes dollars for the state prisons, among other critical state operations.

"We need to do all we can to make sure this gets done and it does get done on time," Walz said, noting that legislators "will have to vote their conscience on it, but the implications of this are pretty drastic for Minnesotans and that's what we're trying to avoid."

