Walz, top Democrats call for Rep. John Thompson's resignation

Top state Democratic lawmakers, including DFL Gov. Tim Walz, are calling on state Rep. John Thompson to resign following reports of domestic violence allegations in his past.

The four domestic assault cases, spanning a period between 2003 and 2009, included allegations that Thompson punched and choked women, sometimes in the presence of children. Fox 9 first reported the allegations Friday night.

"The alleged acts of violence against multiple women outlined in these reports are serious and deeply disturbing," Walz said in a statement. "Minnesotans deserve representatives of the highest moral character, who uphold our shared values. Rep. Thompson can no longer effectively be that leader and he should immediately resign."

Thompson, a first-term Democrat who represents a district on the east side of St. Paul, has been in the spotlight since he was stopped by police while driving July 4.

The St. Paul Police Department said an officer pulled over Thompson because his car did not have a front license plate, and cited him for driving under suspension. Thompson, a longtime activist who is pushing at the Capitol to change laws around police encounters, said he was being profiled by police.

The stop prompted more attention to Thompson's past record. Along with Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin all called for Thompson's immediate resignation Saturday.

"As a mom, advocate for children, and survivor and child witness of domestic violence, I know the deeply traumatic impact of the actions outlined in reports against Rep. Thompson," Flanagan said in a statement. "Someone who has allegedly demonstrated this violent pattern of behavior, especially in the presence of children, is unfit to serve in elected office. Rep. Thompson must resign."

Thompson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Staff reporter Erin Golden contributed to this report.