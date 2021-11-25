Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, on his life and legacy
Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, joined "CBS Mornings" to share her reaction to the guilty verdicts for the murder of her son.
Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, joined "CBS Mornings" to share her reaction to the guilty verdicts for the murder of her son.
Six other students who watched "Squid Game" were sentenced to hard labor and their teachers may be sent to remote mines, Radio Free Asia reported.
Video from inside the store shows a group of thieves robbing an Oakland clothing store Monday night.
On Nov. 11, the last overseer of South African apartheid, F.W. de Klerk, died. He spent his last moments nestled […] The post The 3-year-old girl F.W. de Klerk held captive. 34 years of justice deferred. appeared first on TheGrio.
The unnamed woman described her horror at learning Brooks was charged with driving his SUV into crowds of people, killing 5 adults and a child.
A New York state man who pleaded guilty to raping a several teen girls when he was also a teenager won’t spend any time in […]
A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective has been found guilty of the 2019 killing of a Black father of three. The cop involved in the […]
A pregnant woman in Florida died after a heated and violent interaction with a motorcyclist on the road Saturday. Sara Nicole Morales allegedly intentionally hit motorcyclist Andrew Derr in her car, the Orange City Police Department said, according to a statement on posted to Facebook.Derr was not injured, and he and other witnesses followed Morales after she started to drive away, according to authorities. The police said Morales drove to her...
Public attention has re-focused on the Milwaukee County District Attorney, John Chisholm, who said the state's recommendation for Darrell Brooks' bail was "inappropriately low."
Rittenhouse drew the ire of the QAnon sphere when he said he fired his lawyer Lin Wood over his QAnon beliefs and election-fraud conspiracy theories.
The 1.7-mile-long "Path of God," lined with more than 1,000 sphinx and ram statues, spent centuries buried by the sands of time. But it's about to come back - with all due pomp and ceremony.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Wednesday called for the immediate removal of a county supervisor who allegedly posted a man's bail.
The 17th century is having a moment. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. According to American lore, a group of Wampanoags joined the struggling community of English colonists for a meal in the autumn of 1621.
The KRON4 security guard was shot in an attempted robbery while the crew was covering a break-in at an Oakland store.
The Bo Schembechler statue on the University of Michigan campus was vandalized overnight with red paint and a message of support.
Reginald Patterson submitted his resignation Wednesday after an internal investigation into misconduct.
A teen suffered brain damage from a brutal hazing ritual, he claimed in his lawsuit filed against Mater Dei HS and the ORange County Catholic archdiocese
The discovery marks the second time in less than a week that a woman's body has been found in an open area in the High Desert.
"Don't come up at me with all this pilgrim stuff," says primetime anchor
US retailers are struggling to find and retain workers who have been put off by low pay, a lack of benefits, and pandemic health concerns.
This is what happened to the Gucci daughters, Alessandra and Allegra Gucci, after "House of Gucci" ended.