WanderEater Releases Inaugural National Content Partnership Ft. Celebrity Chef Nick Liu: #WECaliUpgraded

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Stamina Group Inc.'s WanderEater Magazine releases inaugural branded content partnership, an at-home dining campaign, #WECaliUpgraded, in collaboration with California Wines Canada, just in time for the holiday season. The campaign encourages and inspires readers to create memorable dining experiences, right in the comfort of their homes, with restaurant-grade recipes, decor tips, and, yes, of course, expertly picked premium California wines.

@SuperWineGirl, and newly appointed WanderEater Magaziner drinks editor, Angela Aiello in the kitchen with celebrated local Canadian chef and restauranteur Nick Liu, in the publications inaugural branded content campaign: #WECaliUpgraded

"I'm beyond thrilled to bring these expert resources and to encourage experiences to Canadians at home during a time when we all need it the most," said Steven Branco, WanderEater editorial director. "We're lucky to be able to work with experts in the culinary, beverage and hospitality industries and cannot wait to share this knowledge with our readers. Although Canadians cannot travel right now, much like the rest of the world, a California Style dinner with only the finest California wines will go a long way this holiday season!"

The #WECaliUpgraded campaign comes at a perfect time as many cities across Canada face further restrictions and additional lockdowns. Although the holidays in 2020 will undoubtedly look different, California Wines and WanderEater will provide expert advice from industry experts such as the "Super Wine Girl" herself, Angela Aiello, and celebrated chef and restaurateur Nick Liu; making holidays at home feel special for Canadians. California Wines and WanderEater Magazine strives to educate Canadians about the wonders of the wine diversity, which can be found across California, despite current travel restrictions.

In a time of so much uncertainty, a wavering traditional media landscape, and a captive at-home audience, Stamina Group Inc. looks to fill a content hole in the Canadian market--with purposeful, high quality, engaging content... but a brand partner with vision and the ability to see the big picture, especially in a pandemic, is crucial. "We couldn't have picked a better brand partner," said Branco. "Not only was the California Wines team agile, but quick on their feet to make decisions and embraced the whole campaign concept from the start. I can't think of any better partner--trailblazers, I would say."

"California Wines is thrilled to launch our #WECaliUpgraded campaign with WanderEater to help inspire Canadians to elevate their at-home dining experience with wines from the Golden State," said Danielle Giroux, Canadian Director, California Wines. "Through this multifaceted campaign, California Wines is capitalizing on a renewed passion for memorable dining experiences that can be enjoyed in the comforts of one's home. We all know what a tough year it continues to be, so why not spark some fun and creativity since we are all spending so much time in our kitchens. Who doesn't feel special when delicious wine and food are served-California style? It's a great escape moment!"

For more, visit WanderEater.com.

Logos, supporting imagery, and more available here for use.

WATCH CAMPAIGN VIDEO HERE

ABOUT WANDEREATER MAGAZINE:
WanderEater focuses on: staying ahead of kitchen design trends with celebrity experts such as Colin and Justin; how to entertain at home (even if it's just your immediate family), with the notable entertainer,Sebastien Centner; recipes from renowned chefs, such as Anna Olsen; expert wine picks from the "Super Wine Girl" herself appointed as drinks editor, Angela Aiello; mixology, with cocktail experts such as Monica Carbonell... and so much more. WanderEater gives first-hand insight on the latest and greatest products that #WETested, while also providing its readers with everything culinary, design, travel and mixology related to keep them busy, in good spirits and entertained. At the same time, we all pull through these trying times--starting with the upcoming Holiday Season. Our core audience? Canadians. Gender-neutral primarily focused on those between the ages of 25-44.

WanderEater.com. Wandering through the World of Gastronomy.

Instagram: @WanderEaterMag | Facebook: @WanderEaterMag.
LinkedIn: /WanderEater-Magazine

ABOUT STAMINA GROUP INC.:
Stamina Group Inc. (STAMINA) is a privately owned media and communications company. Specializing in digital, STAMINA creates award-winning digital-first content solutions that deliver unique brand experiences. Having supported, owned, operated or partnered with some of Canada's rising digital media brands, including: View the VIBE, DIVINE.ca, OHLALA.ca, SWAGGER Magazine, @ImagesofCanada, and @StreetsofToronto, led by the award and contest-winning creative and on-air lifestyle expert Steven Branco (@mr.stevenbranco). Recently expanding the company with a new agency division, STAMINA Labs, offering client-direct full-service digital marketing, branding and experiential solutions, backed by the same teams that support the digital media brands clients and audiences know and love. With brand partnerships and sales managed by AH Media.

Headquarters: 99 Yorkville Ave., Suite 200, Toronto, ON M5R 1C1. Phone: 647.689.7554.
For more, visit HaveStamina.com or @Stamina.Group on Instagram.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA WINE INSTITUTE
Wine Institute is the public policy association of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses that initiates and advocates state, federal and international public policy to enhance the environment for the responsible production, consumption and enjoyment of wine. The organization also works to enhance the economic and environmental health of California through its leadership in sustainable winegrowing and winemaking practices and a strong partnership with Visit California to increase tourism to the state's wine regions. U.S. wine exports, 95 percent from California, is supported by 13 global representative offices that conduct marketing programs, a consumer website discovercaliforniawines.com in nine languages, social media campaigns in 18 countries, and educational tools and videos.

The Canada office coordinates numerous promotional activities every year designed to educate and inform media, trade and consumers about the quality and diversity of wines available from the Golden State. U.S. wines sold in Canada, 95 percent from California, account for more than 6 million cases and more than $1 billion in retail value.

For more information, visit Calwine.ca and DiscoverCaliforniawines.com.

