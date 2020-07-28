He wandered around a hotel claiming to be Batman. He was also naked, cops say

A Southwest Florida man is behind bars after deputies say he wandered around a hotel naked while identifying himself as Batman.

Christopher L. Jackson, 49, was arrested Friday on exposure of sexual organs and loitering charges. He remains in jail on $1,000 bond.

A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a hotel in Englewood after receiving reports of a nude man walking around the third floor. After arriving, the deputy encountered Jackson, who was uncooperative from the beginning, the arrest report says.

“I made multiple attempts to obtain his name and date of birth which he replied with ‘I’m Batman,’” the deputy wrote.

Jackson’s unwillingness to answer questions led the deputy to seek out the hotel’s surveillance footage. The video showed him climbing through the guardrail that lines the hotel, going to the third floor and stripping, according to the report. He then started going door-to-door trying to gain entry to rooms.

The deputy located Jackson’s clothes and he found a glass pipe, the report says. He was then subsequently arrested.

While taking Jackson to jail, the deputy discovered he had a warrant out of Sarasota County for an alleged larceny, according to the report.

A review of Jackson’s criminal history revealed several convictions including drug possession, grand theft and driving with a suspended license.