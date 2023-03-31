Wandering 4-year-old leads to discovery of younger sibling’s body, Arizona cops say

After a woman was arrested and charged with child abuse, the body of her 2-year-old son was found in her home, Arizona police said.

The woman’s 4-year-old “was found running across the street” in Tuscon on March 25, the Tucson Police Department said in a March 28 news release.

As officers were gathering information, police said the 24-year-old mother arrived home, and they learned she had left the 4-year-old and a 9-month-old home alone.

She was arrested and charged with two felony counts of child abuse, according to police.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety “took custody of the children,” police said.

The day after her arrest, detectives learned the woman had a third child, a 2-year-old son, police said.

After speaking with her in jail and getting a search warrant, police said they found the boy’s remains “concealed inside the home.” They also found “suspected fentanyl and narcotic paraphernalia.”

Detectives will present the case to the Pima County Attorney’s Office at the conclusion of their investigation, according to police.

“Additional charges are pending at this time,” police said.

The woman is currently being held without bail, according to online jail records.

