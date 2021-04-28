‘Wandering officers’: Group seeks removal of cop fired from one PD, hired by another

Julian Shen-Berro
·9 min read

A group of Alamance County residents is calling for the firing of a Graham police officer who was fired from his previous department for using excessive force.

The group also wants the Graham police chief to resign.

Officer Douglas Strader was hired by the Graham Police Department in March, six months after he was fired from the Greensboro Police Department, according to personnel records obtained by The News & Observer.

Strader, who was a police corporal in Greensboro, was terminated after the city found he had fired at a fleeing vehicle in violation of department policy.

He also was one of eight responding officers in a 2018 incident that resulted in Marcus Smith, a Black man, dying while in police custody.

Smith’s death is the subject of a lawsuit his family filed against the city of Greensboro. In 2018, then-district attorney for Guilford County Doug Henderson said none of the responding officers had displayed “criminal negligence” in Smith’s death.

The N&O was unable to reach Strader. Graham Police Chief Kristy Cole and Assistant Chief Rodney King declined requests for interviews.

Activists seek Strader’s removal, termination of leadership

The Rev. Curtis Gatewood, the founder of JUSTICE Ministration and the Stop Killing Us Solutions Campaign, is among those seeking Strader’s removal.

“We shouldn’t even have to have this fight,” Gatewood said. “The hiring of a police officer who has committed deadly force is wrong. It is arrogant. It is sending the wrong message — it is saying to Black people in Graham and in surrounding areas: ‘We do not care about your lives.’”

JUSTICE Ministration, a faith-based social justice organization, has filed a federal civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice, and sent a letter to the N.C. Department of Justice regarding Strader’s hire.

But Gatewood emphasized their efforts are not just about one officer.

“The reason why we want Strader terminated is not anything personal to do with Strader,” he said. “But it is a larger issue as it pertains to the need to be able to keep people safe.”

In an emailed statement, Lt. Daniel Sisk of the Graham Police Department declined to say what the department knew of Strader’s involvement in the two incidents when it hired him. He told The N&O that Strader’s background, personnel and prior employment history were “extensively reviewed” by the department.

“Officer Strader overwhelmingly exceeded the rigorous standards required in the extensive hiring process of the Graham Police Department in addition to the standards required by the NC Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission,” Sisk said.

When reached by email, King provided the same response.

JUSTICE Ministration has also called for the removal of Cole and King, who it says demonstrated a failure of leadership and judgment in hiring Strader.

Interim Graham City Manager Aaron Holland declined to comment on those demands. Mayor Jerry Peterman did not respond to a request for comment.

Excessive force violation in Greensboro

In the early hours of Oct. 27, 2019, Strader and three other Greensboro officers responded to a reported disturbance involving gunfire.

Police took a suspect into custody, but a vehicle believed to be associated with the disturbance began to flee and officers fired at it, according to a city news release. No one was hurt by the officers’ gunfire.

Strader would later appeal his firing.

“The greatest responsibility that a police officer has is the obligation to use deadly force appropriately,” Greensboro City Manager David Parrish said in a letter upholding Strader’s termination. “A single mistake, error or lapse in judgment while using deadly force can have tragic and long-lasting consequences for our community.”

Activists have frequently called for a ban on officers firing at moving vehicles, which was one of the 8 Can’t Wait policy reforms that got national attention after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In 2020, the Greensboro Police Department officially adopted a policy banning officers from shooting at moving vehicles except in cases where there is no other way to stop a deadly threat, Parrish said in an email.

Though the department did not have an explicit ban in place at the time of the incident, Strader’s termination was cited as a violation of the department’s directive to use “no more force than necessary.”

Gatewood referenced Parrish’s letter upholding the firing in questioning Strader’s hiring in Graham.

“What is it going to take for Graham PD to understand that if it is a violation in Greensboro, it should be a violation in Graham?” Gatewood said.

And in 2018, just after midnight on Sept. 8, Marcus Smith, a 38-year-old man, approached Greensboro police officers in an agitated state and asked for help, according to body camera footage released from the incident. He can be heard requesting medical attention, and agreeing to sit in the back of a police car before displaying extreme distress.

Officers applied a “Ripp Hobble” restraint, binding his hands and feet behind his back. Moments later, Smith stopped breathing, and officers removed the restraints, according to the footage.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner, who said in an autopsy report that Smith died of a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest due to the prone restraint, drug and alcohol use and cardiovascular disease, according to The News & Record.

The N&O has requested a copy of the autopsy report.

Smith’s family has since filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city, the county and the responding officers and emergency medical technicians.

“All of those eight [officers] either participated hands on, or failed to intervene and stop it,” said Lewis Pitts, a retired civil rights attorney who has advocated for the city to compensate Smith’s parents.

Alan Duncan, an attorney representing the city and the officers in the lawsuit, said he was unable to comment while litigation continued.

‘Wandering officers’ more likely to be fired again

Ben Grunwald, an associate professor of law at Duke University, said data is sparse on “wandering officers,” police officers who find work at a new agency after being fired from a police department.

But in Florida, where such data does exist, Grunwald found that officers who were fired and rehired tended to move “to agencies that are smaller, with fewer resources.” He added that those agencies tended to serve slightly larger communities of color.

“Police officers who have previously been fired and get another job tend to be fired about twice as often as other officers,” Grunwald said. “They also get moral character violations alleged against them at higher rates.”

Legislative proposals, and other possible solutions

Grunwald said more information is needed on why departments choose to hire officers who have previously been fired.

A few possible reasons arose in his research, he said.

First, police departments might lack the information, with background checks either not being conducted or not finding the former termination. Most states, according to Grunwald, only track whether an officer has been decertified.

Another reason, Grunwald said, is that a department might not be attentive to the “social costs of hiring a bad officer.”

“Many police officers interact with hundreds of people in a year,” he explained. “If you’ve got a police officer who is just a bad cop, who uses excessive force, who lies, who engages in racial discrimination, or other forms of discrimination — there are going to be lots of people who those officers could harm over the course of a given day or year.”

Grunwald said one potential solution would be to increase the legal liability of departments for the actions of officers. But he added that civil rights activists and legal scholars have pushed for such a change for decades without success.

“The other thing is, it may not be that they’re discounting the cost. It may just be that this is who they think a good cop is,” Grunwald said. “This comes down to just the culture of police as an institution … and I don’t know how you solve this problem, except to change the people who make the hiring decision.”

In December, the N.C. Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice issued over 100 recommendations, among them tracking officers frequently accused of using excessive force, and preventing officers fired for excessive force from being rehired by a different agency.

And in April, two bipartisan bills were introduced in the N.C. General Assembly to prevent officers caught lying under oath in court from evading consequences by changing agencies, and to require law enforcement agencies in the state to use the National Decertification Index when backgrounding candidates.

The N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police supports both bills, The N&O has reported.

But while wandering officers may be an important issue, Grunwald said it is also “some of the lowest hanging fruit.”

“Wandering officers are problematic, but most officers that engage in misconduct have never been fired,” he said. “So focusing the conversation on the easiest part — the lowest hanging fruit — is in no way going to solve all the big problems that we have in policing: All of the other officers who either aren’t fired because the agency isn’t willing to do that, or because it’s really hard to fire officers.”

Grunwald added that only 2% of officers in Florida are wandering officers.

On Thursday, a coalition of Graham and Alamance County residents will gather outside of the Graham Police Department to call for the firing of Strader and resignation of Cole, according to Alamance Agents for Change.

Gatewood said JUSTICE Ministration is among the groups that have helped organize the event.

But Gatewood, who said he has been heavily involved this week in grassroots organizing of protests in Elizabeth City, added it was important to also remain focused on broader policing issues affecting the nation.

“This particular case is a symptom of a larger sickness,” he said of Strader’s hiring. “We don’t want to put all of our attention on the symptom and not look at the disease of systemic failure.”

Recommended Stories

  • DoorDash announces new pricing for restaurants, with commissions as low as 15%

    DoorDash is announcing new pricing plans for the restaurants that use the platform for pickups and deliveries. In fact, Oregon and Washington have passed caps on delivery fees, while lawmakers in California, New York and Texas have proposed similar caps. On a call with reporters to discuss the new pricing, DoorDash COO Christopher Payne denied that the company changed its pricing to appease lawmakers.

  • How high should Biden raise the capital gains tax? It's complicated, experts say

    It’s not as simple as soaking the rich.

  • Police Hunt Suspects Wanted Over Houston Home Invasion

    Police are hunting three men wanted over a late-night home invasion and robbery in Houston, Texas.The Houston Police Department’s robbery division said three armed men entered a house on the 400 block of East 26th Street after kicking the door open on March 20.Police said the occupants were forced to the ground while the suspects searched the house, before making off with valuables and weapons.This footage shows the men breaking into the house and fleeing the scene. Credit: Houston Police via Storyful

  • Police Shot & Killed Andrew Brown — Why Won’t They Release The Bodycam Footage?

    Update: On Tuesday, Wayne Kendall, an attorney for Andrew Brown’s family, said that an independent autopsy revealed Brown was shot a total of five times, including once in the back of the head. “Yesterday, I said he was ‘executed.’ This autopsy report shows me that was correct,” Khalil Ferebee, Brown’s son, said during a press conference. As of now, only Brown’s family has been able to see less than a minute of body camera footage of the police shooting, with an ongoing outcry for the footage to be publicly released. This story was originally published on April 26, 2021. Last Wednesday, 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Despite it being yet another police shooting, very little is actually known about the incident, and authorities are now stalling the release of bodycam footage, arguing that the video needs to be “redacted” before it can be viewed by Brown’s surviving family or the public at large. Now, officials in Elizabeth City have declared a state of emergency ahead of the released bodycam footage in anticipation of anti-police protests. “Show the tape,” Harry Daniels, an attorney representing the Brown family, said. “If you ain’t got nothing to hide, show the tape.” On Monday afternoon, Brown’s family finally viewed 20 seconds of bodycam footage after being delayed for “several hours” while police redacted parts of it. “The law also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time,” Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox said in a statement to CNN. “This may be done when necessary to protect an active internal investigation.” During a press conference after bodycam footage was viewed, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, a lawyer representing Brown’s family described the scene. According to her, Brown was in his car with his hands on the wheel as police approached him already shooting. “It’s like we’re against all odds in this world. My dad got executed just by trying to save his own life,” Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, said during the press conference Monday. “The officers were not in no harm of him at all. This is just messed up how this happened, for real. for real. he got executed. it ain’t right. it ain’t right at all.” Beyond this one piece of footage, there are few details for the family, or the public, to go off of when attempting to learn what happened on the day Brown was killed. Officers were reportedly attempting to serve Brown a search and arrest warrant before he was shot and killed. The warrants were both related to alleged drug possession. Dispatch audio reveals first responders saying a man “had gunshot wounds to the back.” A death certificate obtained by CNN says the cause of death was a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head” that killed Brown within minutes of being shot. His death is categorized as a homicide. Seven deputies were placed on administrative leave, two others resigned, and one deputy retired, all following Brown’s death, as reported by CNN. Brown was shot and killed just days after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty for murdering George Floyd. It also follows the police officer shootings of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, and 13-year-old Adam Toledo. All of the aforementioned incidents were caught on police body camera: all damning examples of what has become a near-daily occurrence in the U.S.: police officers shooting and killing unarmed Black and brown men, women, and children. While officials stalled the release of the footage to the public, they wasted no time in declaring a state of emergency, citing the possibility of civil unrest. “It seems likely that the video and audio footage will be released in the very near future,” a statement from the Mayor’s office read. “In order to ensure the safety of our citizens and their property, City officials realize there may be a potential period of unrest within the City following the public release of the footage.” Since Brown was shot and killed, there have been a number of peaceful protests calling for transparency, accountability, and justice. Per North Carolina Law, law enforcement body camera footage can only be released to the public due to a court order. The proclamation also said city officials would be filing a formal request with the city’s sheriff’s office to release the video to the public, and the county Sheriff Tommy Wooten has said the county also plans to file a motion in court to have the footage released. “With all these killings going on, I never expected this to happen so close to home,” Ferebee said at a news conference on Saturday. “He left a close and tight family, with each other every day, talking to each other every day. And now I got to live every day, my newborn without even get a chance to meet him at all. And that’s gonna hurt me every day. I just want justice.” Refinery29 reached out to Pasquotank County officials for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Police Shot & Killed 16-Year-Old Ma'Khia BryantVideo Shows Police Arresting Black Teen On BikeThe Police Are The Problem

  • White Ohio Man Charged With Hate Crime After Video Shows Him Threatening to Shoot Black Woman With AK-47

    A 53-year-old Ohio man identified as James Rhodes is seen in the footage hurling racial slurs and threatening to shoot the woman with an AK-47.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Mike Pence plots his return

    And the CDC loosened outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people.

  • Fauci slams Senator Ron Johnson for questioning why US should vaccinate everyone

    ‘How can anyone say that 567,000 dead Americans is not an emergency?’ Dr Facui says about the vaccine

  • Family of Black man shot and killed by Delaware police sues the force

    The sister of a Black man shot to death by Delaware police in January sued the officers on Wednesday, saying her brother's death was not justified and another example of unnecessary deadly force by white police against Black citizens. Lymond Moses, 30, was killed around 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 in Wilmington during an encounter with three New Castle County police officers, two of whom fired into his car nine times, with the fatal shot striking his head, according to the death certificate. After pressure from the family and civil rights groups, the police department was ordered in March by Matt Meyer, the New Castle County Executive, to release video footage from all three officers' body cameras.

  • Have Brain Fog? Here’s How to Feel More Like Yourself, According to Experts

    Mental health professionals explain what causes the fog and how to cope.

  • Cheerleader at centre of landmark Supreme Court case speaks out

    ‘I couldn’t say anything without getting yelled at or getting in trouble for doing it. I felt like I couldn’t express how I felt without getting in trouble’

  • The Chickens Come Home to Roost for ‘Traitorous Traitor’ Rudy

    REUTERSThe man once known as “America’s mayor” now appears to be on the brink of a federal indictment for, among other things, selling out his country by actively aiding and abetting Russia’s campaign to undermine American democracy in the 2020 election.In addition to the far-reaching investigation of Rudy Giuliani and several of his cohorts by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, culminating in the raid on his home and office on Wednesday to seize his electronic devices, a recent U.S. intelligence report all but identified Giuliani by name as one of the lead facilitators of the Russian intelligence effort to tarnish then candidate Joe Biden’s reputation and to influence the 2020 election again in Trump’s favor. One very notable passage in the report stated, “A key element of Moscow’s strategy this election cycle was its use of people linked to Russian intelligence to launder influence narratives… through US media organizations, US officials, and prominent US individuals” tied to Trump.The clear implication is that Giuliani has been at the top of the list of White House insiders knowingly spreading Kremlin disinformation designed to call into question the legitimacy of the 2020 election and our country’s entire democratic electoral system.Giuliani has also been directly linked with Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker who – according to the U.S. Treasury Department and various U.S. intelligence agencies – has been an active Russian agent for over a decade. Although Trump White House officials and Giuliani himself were repeatedly warned by the FBI that Derkach was a Russian agent and that Giuliani should avoid dealing with him, Giuliani continued to coordinate with Derkach to dig up dirt on Biden that could be used to smear him in the 2020 presidential election. In November 2020, Giuliani even went so far as to appear with Derkash as part of a One America News "investigation" into Biden that aired in December, the same week the House of Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment against the outgoing president. Giuliani announced on air at the start of the OAN show that he was there to meet with Derkach “to get the facts” about Ukrainian collusion and interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In other words, Giuliani was on T.V. to lend credibility to one of Russia’s favorite disinformation projects, which was to divert attention from Russian interference in the 2016 election by falsely shifting the blame to Ukraine.Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine ‘Investigation’ Stars Some of Kyiv’s Most Dubious CharactersFormer Senator Claire McCaskill got it just right when she told Brian Williams that Giuliani was a “treasonous traitor” who was working directly with a hostile foreign power – Russia – to undermine our democracy.The U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation of Giuliani had been put on hold during the later stages of the 2020 election campaign, during which time the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (which Rudy long ago led) was holding off making any final decision on the Giuliani investigation – whether to indict him or not, and if so, on what charges – until after the election. Since Giuliani was Trump’s personal lawyer, any indictment of him just before the election would have been perceived as politically motivated. Then, during the transition period, federal prosecutors continued to hold off taking any action against Giuliani because Giuliani was continuing to dominate the news cycles by perpetuating the myth that the election had been “stolen” from Trump through massive voter fraud and shadowy left-wing conspiracy. The optics would not have looked good if the news cameras showed FBI agents jumping on stage to handcuff Giuliani while he was holding one of his post-election press conferences.The U.S. Attorneys Who Revered Rudy Loathe Him NowGiuliani’s “free hall pass” ran out, however, when President Biden was sworn in on January 20, 2021. It then took some time for Attorney General Merrick Garland to be confirmed, and his team at the Justice Department now have a full plate of investigations and potential indictments that they are reviewing. Near the top of the pile, however, is the Giuliani investigation, especially now that the U.S. Intelligence Community has confirmed that Giuliani disregarded warnings about his continued dealings with known Russian operatives. Two of Giuliani’s former Soviet-born operatives – Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – have already been indicted, in part, for their connection with their efforts to assist Giuliani in digging up dirt in Ukraine on Biden and his son Hunter.Giuliani, who has denied any wrongdoing, thus appears vulnerable to a wide range of federal crimes, including violations of the federal election and lobbying laws, as well as money laundering. Although both Parnas and Fruman pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to go to trial as soon as the Covid-19 crisis permits, their lawyers are also intensely talking to federal prosecutors about a possible deal, and the primary subject of these discussions is what credible evidence can these two accomplices deliver about Giuliani.Things are getting interesting 👇👀 https://t.co/NVny4jFBb3— Lev Parnas (@levparnas) April 28, 2021 An important piece of the puzzle that Parnas and Furman can provide to federal prosecutors relates to the details that these two can provide about Giuliani’s dealings with Derkach and Konstantin Kilimnik, the Russian agent who was Paul Manafort’s right-hand man while Manafort was chairman of the Trump Campaign in 2016. Even after Manafort’s indictment and arrest, there have been reports that Giuliani visited Manafort while he was still under house arrest in order ensure that there was a seamless handoff of Manafort’s Russian contacts and connections to Giuliani so that Trump’s “back channel” communications with the Kremlin would be uninterrupted.In short, Giuliani – like Manafort before him – appears to have been more than willing to enter into a criminal conspiracy against the United States by assisting Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election and then to attack the legitimacy of that election with bogus claims of election fraud. Although treason prosecutions have been few and far between throughout our country’s history, Giuliani’s shameful conduct may qualify him for such treatment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Maryland finalizes $577M settlement for HBCU federal lawsuit

    Maryland has finalized a $577 million settlement to end a 15-year federal lawsuit relating to underfunding at the state’s four historically Black colleges and universities, state officials announced Wednesday. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office signed the agreement with attorneys for the plaintiffs to settle the case. “This settlement marks an historic investment in Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Attorney General Brian Frosh said.

  • Blinken says Turkey, others, should refrain from new purchases of Russian weapons

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Turkey and all U.S. allies on Wednesday should refrain from making further purchases of Russian weaponry, threatening the possibility of more sanctions. Frayed relations between NATO allies Turkey and the United States were further tested over the weekend after President Joe Biden recognized the 1915 Armenian massacres as genocide, infuriating Ankara. Speaking at a virtual event at Foreign Press Center (FPC), Blinken said given Biden's long-standing views on the Armenia issue, his decision was not and should not have been a surprise.

  • Jean Trebek remembers husband Alex Trebek in interview 6 months after his death

    The widow of the legendary "Jeopardy!" host shared how she's carrying on his legacy of giving in a new interview with Savannah Guthrie.

  • Starbucks CEO says the worker shortage plaguing restaurants won't hurt the coffee chain because its employees' 'energy and spirit is high'

    Starbucks has some of the best benefits in the quick service industry. Competitors like McDonald's and Taco Bell are struggling to hire enough workers.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked after claiming inside knowledge that Kamala Harris is running the White House

    ‘She’s calling the shots here. I know this,’ Ms Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday. Twitter was not so sure

  • First Chauvin juror speaks out and says hours were spent convincing only jury member uncertain of guilt

    ‘It was just dark. It felt like every day was a funeral and watching someone die every day’

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • Microsoft wants you to choose the new default font to replace Calibri in Word docs

    The company's design team asked for typographophiles to vote for one of five new choices. And no, the classic Times New Roman isn't one of them.

  • Eastern Kentucky oil refinery exceeds EPA emissions limit for cancer-causing chemical

    High benzene exposure can lead to cancer and respiratory problems.