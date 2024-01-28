Wanderlust -- a new coffee shop with a familiar face -- arrives in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The original owner of Star City Coffee and Ale House just opened downtown’s newest coffee shop — Wanderlust Coffee Roasters — located at 835 Main St.

Wanderlust opened Jan. 1 and is unusual to the area because of its “coffee roaster” title, meaning all coffee beans are roasted in-house — as opposed to being pre-roasted. This allows the roast master to draw out certain flavors and optimize freshness.

“Since we roast our own coffee, that means we buy the raw, green coffee beans from importers from regions across the world, then we roast them ourselves to that brown bean color you normally see,” Wanderlust owner Walt Cornelius said, noting he's been working on the coffee shop's conception since 2019. “We only purchase beans with quality and quantity certifications. Right now, for example, all of our beans are organic.”

Wanderlust Coffee Roasters is located on Main Street across from Two Tulips Boutique. The shop is split into two sections -- a quiet side, pictured here, for those relaxing, studying or working and a busy side for talkers. The other side is for those wanting to converse or take phone calls.

According to a Hermanos wholesale coffee roaster, the majority of coffee shops around the world buy their beans from a wholesale roasting company. The only other coffee shop in Greater Lafayette that is also a coffee roaster is Fuel, which has locations at Five Points and in West Lafayette.

Wanderlust additionally features a hot nitro coffee machine, which produces a smoother and less acidic cup of coffee and a Modbar espresso machine, known for its compact, undercounter size, while still guaranteeing a premium espresso brew.

The shop has an out of the ordinary menu for Greater Lafayette, with item features such as “prottes,’ a protein-based latte and special flavors like a spicy cherry mocha — made with mocha powder and cayenne pepper syrup, Cornelius said.

“I had never had a mocha made with a powder before,” Wanderlust barista Alayna Campbell said. “But I don’t want a mocha any other way now.”

Wanderlust Coffee Roasters is located at 835 Main St. in downtown Lafayette. The shop has one of the largest linear square-footages on Main Street, Wanderlust owner Walt Cornelius said.

Wanderlust partnered with Mamá Inés Mexican Bakery, serving various pastry items. They also are developing a menu with small brunch-like items on it, Cornelius said.

Like other eateries, Wanderlust has a discount card that patrons can purchase.

As Wanderlust works out its first-month glitches, Cornelius noted they still have open positions for experienced and inexperienced coffee-lovers looking for a job at Wanderlust. Those interested in applying can reach out via Instagram (@wanderlust_coffee_roasters).

Choose the left side or right side of the shop

Upon walking into the shop, customers have two spacious rooms on either side of the door from which to choose.

To the left is the “quiet room,” where guests can work, read or simply relax.

Coffee and food orders are made on the right side, where visitors are encouraged to have conversations or take phone calls.

“The gap between the two rooms is like a portal, and it kind of represents my two personalities," Cornelius said. "On the one hand, I am busy. Constantly working, brainstorming what’s next, and my mind is going a million miles per hour. Then at the end of the day, I need to be in a quiet place and sit with my thoughts to relax and decompress.”

Walt Cornelius is the original owner of Star City Coffee and Ale House in downtown Lafayette. He and his girlfriend, Amee Waltman, now greet customers at Wanderlust Coffee Roasters located at 835 Main St. The new coffee shop opened its doors on Jan. 1.

Cornelius and his girlfriend, Amee Waltman decorated the shop together — each contributing artwork with aspects of their identities. A handmade lamp by Cornelius sits in the corner of the “busy” side of the coffee shop and a mask from the Republic of the Congo passed down in Waltman’s family hangs on the wall across from it.

A huge mural intended to represent Cornelius, AKA “Coffee Walt,” is painted in blue, white, red and black by local artist Zach Medler on the east wall. A continuous rotating display of local art will be hung among the other walls, Cornelius said.

“While Wanderlust is more of a representation of myself compared to Star City, all in all, we just want to be known as the community builders,” Cornelius said. “We want to be accepting of everyone, no matter what they have going on that day, as a favorite hometown coffee roaster.”

Cornelius also noted he's interested partnering with other businesses to serve Wanderlust’s coffee in their facilities.

“There is no reason for us to look at others as competition when we all represent different styles and specialties,” he said. “I go to all of the Lafayette coffee shops all of the time.”

Building businesses in his hometown of Lafayette

Cornelius, 42, was born in Lafayette and attended Murdock Elementary School, Sunnyside Middle School and Tecumseh Junior High School before he and his family moved to Seattle, Washington, where he attended high school.

When Cornelius returned to Lafayette in 2012, he realized there wasn’t a great local coffee shop like those in Seattle on this side of the Wabash River, he said.

Greyhouse Coffee existed on Purdue’s campus, but nothing for the locals, he said. Thus came the inspiration for Star City Coffee and, with a huge craft beer movement at the time, he thought of adding on "Ale House" to merge the two ideas.

“My main focus with Star City and Ale House was to bring more Purdue students and professors across the bridge,” Cornelius said. “You have to remember, the downtown area was nothing like what it is today. Eleven years ago it was very uncommon to see any Purdue students over here.”

Cornelius met Purdue University agronomy professor Torbert Rocheford who held an orange corn plant science social event at Star City — reintroducing the Purdue community to the Lafayette downtown area. From that day on, more and more West Lafayette residents made their way to Star City, he said, attending various events or simply enjoying a cup of coffee.

In 2016, Cornelius and his former wife sold Star City and Ale House to move back to Seattle. The shop has changed owners several times now, but it still remains downtown next to RedSeven, at 210 Main St., though it no longer serves craft beer.

Cornelius returned to Lafayette a short six months later and began building a road back to his dreams of being a coffee shop entrepreneur.

