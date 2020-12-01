From Wanderlust to Wanderlost - Klook Survey Reveals the Impact of Travel Withdrawal in Asia Pacific

People have mixed feelings towards travel and family. About 80% of respondents feel unhappy about being unable to travel to visit their families, while about 60% wish they can travel to escape from their families.

Friendships are taking a toll without travel. Respondents across all generations feel unhappy that they can't travel with their friends.

People need to travel to strike a work-life balance. Close to 70% of respondents admit having difficulty using their annual leave without feeling like they are 'wasting' it.

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Missing travel? It's probably Wanderlost. Klook, a world-leading travel and leisure platform coins the wanderlust withdrawal symptoms individuals experience, 'The Wanderlost Syndrome'. To unpack how the lack of travel has impacted individuals, Klook commissioned a study with a global market research company, YouGov across 15,323 individuals in 13 markets[1] in the Asia Pacific region, unveiling four main symptoms impacting people in this region.



Wanderlost Symptom #1: Torn between visiting family and escaping from them

Respondents in the region are feeling sentimental, with 8 in 10 respondents feeling unhappy about not being able to reunite with families this year due to Wanderlost Syndrome. The Philippines (89%), Indonesia and Malaysia (87%), Australia (86%), and Hong Kong (85%) are the most impacted by this.



On the flip side, respondents also admit that they are keen to escape from their families, with more than half of respondents across the region revealing that they wish they can travel to escape from their families. Singles (62%), Gen-Z (66%), and Millennials (62%) feel the most strongly about this. This can be attributed to individuals being confined with family members for months during global lockdowns.



Wanderlost Symptom #2: Experiencing romantic dry spells

Many in the region are keen to travel to find romance. Close to half of respondents feel that Wanderlost Syndrome is preventing them from dating different people. Respondents in Hong Kong (77%), Indonesia (76%), and Vietnam (72%) feel exceptionally so.



Across all markets except for Taiwan and Vietnam, single males (65%) tend to be unhappier about being unable to make new friends and date different people, compared to their female counterparts (56%).

Notably, higher unhappiness is seen among those married with children, with about 6 in 10 respondents feeling unhappy because of Wanderlost Syndrome. This is especially felt in markets such as Hong Kong (87%) and Malaysia (84%).

Wanderlost Symptom #3: De-stressing from work is even harder

A majority of respondents in the region have used travel as a way to strike a work-life balance. Over 7 in 10 respondents disclosed unhappiness about being unable to travel to 'unplug' from work. Indonesia and Malaysia (86%), The Philippines (84%), China and Singapore (81%), as well as Taiwan (78%) feel the unhappiest about this.

Additionally, respondents also expressed difficulty in using their annual leave or holiday breaks without feeling like they are 'wasting it'. This is especially true for Gen-Z (73%) and Millennials (71%). The results indicate that traveling is key to having a proper vacation.

Wanderlost Symptom #4: Eagerness to reconnect with friends or make new ones

People in the region who have used travel to connect with their friends and meet new people are eager to resume travel. 8 in 10 respondents expressed unhappiness about not being able to travel with their friends. This sentiment also cuts across all generations, with Gen-Z (88%) feeling the unhappiest about being unable to travel with friends, followed by Millennials (86%), Gen-X (81%), and Baby Boomers (77%).

About 60% of respondents across the region also feel unhappy that Wanderlost Syndrome is preventing them from making new friends. Of all the generations, Gen-Z (70%) feel the unhappiest about this. As a generation that values social currency, this strong sentiment doesn't come as a surprise.

There is pent-up demand and a genuine desire to remedy the Wanderlost Syndrome

While there are many entertainment options, about 70% of respondents in the region have expressed that they are tired of watching yet another show or drama during the weekend instead of traveling. The same percentage of respondents have also admitted that they find themselves looking at past travel photos since they can't travel.

Such sentiments indicate that people have a pent-up desire to reconnect, explore, and enjoy themselves again through travel. While cross-border travel remains on pause, an easy remedy is to head out and explore one's backyard. From uncovering new things-to-do to staycations, people can rediscover their city with their loved ones, and keep their desire to travel alive.

Through their partnership with local tourism organizations across the region, Klook has curated even more unique local offerings on its ever-growing travel and leisure platform. Offering more than 100,000 activities, services, and experiences, Klook has something for anyone looking to rediscover their backyard. Outdoorsy types can celebrate their market's natural beauty with Klook's scenic hikes and cycling tours. Meanwhile, foodies can get hands-on in a pottery workshop or even learn the art of a Chinese tea ceremony. Those seeking a sanctuary away from home can look no further than a staycation. The experiences available on Klook are endless.



"From wanderlust to wanderlost, people unmistakably miss traveling this 2020 and are keen to scratch that travel itch," says Marcus Yong, Vice President of APAC Marketing, Klook. "Despite international travel restrictions, we can still easily remedy our wanderlost symptoms with the endless things-to-do in our own backyard. From surf camps to island-hopping, Klook empowers our customers to get lost in their own backyard, while reconnecting with their friends, family, loved ones, and even themselves."

[1] Markets include Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, The Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Mainland China, Australia, and New Zealand.

About the Survey

Klook's Wanderlost Syndrome survey was conducted between 5 to 12 November 2020 by using YouGov's online panel across 13 markets with a total of 15,323 interviews completed across Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. All data is weighted to be representative of the online population. Figures are based on an average of 13 individual market data, which are weighted in relation to the online population.

