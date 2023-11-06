Wandsworth: Met officer denies sexually assaulting woman

A female Metropolitan Police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman.

Sgt Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off-duty in Wandsworth, south London, in December 2022.

Ms Bright appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Monday where she pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.

Ms Bright, from Worcester Park in Sutton, is suspended from duty. She was bailed and a trial date was set for 30 September 2024.

