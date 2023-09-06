Daniel Khalife — live: Nationwide hunt for terror suspect who escaped Wandsworth prison as airports on alert

A major manhunt is underway for a suspected terrorist who has escaped from a London prison.

Daniel Abed Khalife, a serving British Army soldier, is thought to have used straps to cling on to a food delivery van while wearing a chef’s uniform.

He was reported to the Metropolitan Police this morning after he was reported missing from HMP Wandsworth, where he was being held.

It is believed that he escaped from the Category B prison at 7.50am.

The 21-year-old is being held in prison while awaiting trial for terror charges and Official Secrets Act offences. This includes placing cannisters with wires on a desk at an RAF base in an apparent bomb hoax.

An alert has been sent to all UK ports and airports amid reports of long queues at border control.

Khalife has connections to Kingston and police believe he is “most likely” in London, although he may have travelled further afield.

Key Points

Suspected terrorist escapes from HMP Wandsworth

Khalife held in prison over alleged bomb hoax at RAF base

Airports and ports alerted, says Met

Rishi Sunak needs to ‘get a grip on justice’ - Shabana Mahmood

20:33 , William Mata

Rishi Sunak needs to “get a grip” on the criminal justice system, Labour’s new shadow justice secretary has said.

Shabana Mahmood told broadcasters on Wednesday: “I think the Government has very serious questions to answer.

“We know that the criminal justice system after 13 years of Tory government is in a state of disrepair. We know that there are huge problems with prisons and prison places in particular.

“And as we’ve seen, there is now a terror suspect on the loose having escaped from Wandsworth Prison. So big questions for the Government to answer. Frankly Rishi Sunak needs to get a grip.”

She added: “We now have a zombie Government who are unable to run vast swathes of the public realm, whether that’s our schools or our criminal justice system.”

Shabana Mahmood MP @ShabanaMahmood has been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Justice. pic.twitter.com/w8nLI8WI22 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 4, 2023

Heathrow Airport ‘operating as normal'

19:51 , William Mata

There were some queues at Heathrow Airport security on Wednesday, but a statement has said it is “operating as normal”.

Ports and airports in the UK have warned of potential delays as they take additional security checks after the disappearance of Daniel Abed Khalife.

Heathrow tweeted: “Heathrow is operating as normal. However, due to additional security checks being carried out, waiting times for departing passengers may be longer than usual.

“Passengers are advised to arrive no earlier than usually recommended and to the check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.”

Heathrow is operating as normal. However, due to additional security checks being carried out, waiting times for departing passengers may be longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NX2Hi2Q8jF — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 6, 2023

Met Counter Terrorism Commander appeal

19:13 , Holly Evans

Dominic Murphy, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Commander, has made urgent public appeal to find Daniel Abed Khalife.

'I am urgently appealing to the public to help us find Daniel Khalife, who could be at large anywhere in the UK'



🎥 Dominic Murphy, the Met's Counter Terrorism Commander, makes urgent public appeal to trace Daniel Khalife who escaped from #Wandsworth prison.



Call 999 if you… pic.twitter.com/PHLuha6rUF — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 6, 2023

Passengers at Manchester Airport face delays

19:02 , Holly Evans

Passengers at Manchester Airport have been facing delays of about 30 minutes at security as extra passport checks are carried out as a result of Daniel Khalife’s escape.

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said: “Our security teams work hard to ensure the safety and security of all at Manchester Airport and carry out important checks set by the UK Government.”

Other airports including Gatwick, Heathrow and Stanstead have also reported delays.

Airports report possible delays due to security checks

18:45 , William Mata

Extra security checks are in place at airports, which has led to some passengers being delayed.

UK Border Force has set up measures at Glasgow Airport and one passenger to Southampton said a queue took more than one hour, causing him to miss a flight.

Iain tweeted: “Queue didn’t move for an hour. Missed flight to Southampton. Still not through security. ‘Priority security’ not moving either. Additional security checks have been introduced due to an ongoing national incident.”

1st photos taken at 1250. Queue didn’t move for an hour. Missed flight to Southampton. Still not through security. ‘Priority security’ not moving either. “Additional security checks have been introduced due to an ongoing National incident” @Glasgow_Live @GLA_Airport @FlyLoganair pic.twitter.com/L22GvIJDqP — Iain Mac a'Phì (@EEN_EEN_EEN) September 6, 2023

Met Police says manhunt is UK-wide

18:26 , Katy Clifton

Khalife has links to north-west England and Kingston in London, but head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, Commander Dominic Murphy, said the manhunt is covering the whole of the UK.

He said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent inquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.

“However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

Wandsworth is the second most secure category of prison

18:10 , William Mata

HMP Wandsworth has five wing units leading to a central hub with courtyards and other buildings around the outside.

It is a category B prison, the second highest level of security.

Justice secretary Alex Chalk has held an urgent call with the prison governor and senior staff in the prison service to seek assurances about what is being done to ensure the jail is secure.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are working with the Metropolitan Police to recapture this prisoner and are urgently investigating how he escaped.”

General view of Wandsworth Prison, taken from a commercial airline, London (PA)

What we know about Daniel Abed Khalife

17:58 , William Mata

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, was awaiting trial at HMP Wandsworth when he escaped on Wednesday.

The former soldier is accused of leaving fake bombs at the Beacon Barracks base, otherwise known as MOD Stafford, where he left on January 2 after the alleged hoax. He was arrested on January 26.

As of Wednesday, he was awaiting trial in relation to terrorism and Official Secrets Act offences.

He is 6ft 2ins tall and was last seen wearing a prison-issue chef's uniform of a white t-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots, having been working in the kitchen.

Police have said he has links to Kingston upon Thames but also the north west of England.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday shortly before 8am (Metropolitan Police/PA)

London Gatwick Airport confirms additional security measures

17:48 , William Mata

Additional security measures are in place at all UK airports and ports - including Gatwick.

The London airport has said “safety and security” is its number one concern.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Additional security measures are currently in place at London Gatwick and other UK airports and ports.

“The safety and security of passengers is our number one priority.”

Gatwick Airport (PA Archive)

Prison escapes a rare event in recent years

17:46 , William Mata

There have been only five prison escapes since 2017, Home Office data has said, and fewer than 20 since 2010.

A 1994 incident involving IRA prisoners breaking out of Whitemoor prison was the last incident to involve terroism inmates.

Wandsworth Prison, from which Khalife escaped, was put on lockdown in the hours after the event but those restrictions have now been lifted.

An escape was previously reported from Wandsworth in 2019.

Delays to the Port of Dover possible as a result of increased checks

17:36 , William Mata

Enhanced checks are currently being enforced in Dover and other UK ports as a result of the manhunt.

The Port of Dover tweeted to say that these measures could result in delays in getting to the port.

“Our standard travel guidance remains unchanged,” a message read.

Khalife had been discharged from the Army in May says Ministry of Defence

17:32 , William Mata

The Ministry of Defence has said that Khalife was discharged from the Army in May this year.

A spokesperson said the 21-year-old was a “former soldier” and was charged with terrorism and other offences.

The statement added: “As a result of being held on remand for these charges, Daniel Khalife was discharged from the Army on 22 May 2023.”

Trial date had been set for November

17:29 , William Mata

Khalife has been accused of a criminal offence relating to the alleged bomb hoax.

It is claimed that the serviceman placed “three cannisters with wires on a desk in his accommodation” with the intention of inducing in another a belief this was “likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property”.

A trial date has been set for November 13 at Woolwich Crown Court.

Khalife, 21, had been set for a November court date

Khalife was wearing chef’s uniform during escape

17:17 , Holly Evans

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk is due to speak to the governor of HMP Wandsworth and senior prison bosses after a suspected terrorist soldier went on the run from the jail sparking an urgent police hunt, the PA news agency understands.

The south-west London prison was put on lockdown on Wednesday morning after Daniel Abed Khalife escaped but restrictions have now been lifted.

It is understood the 21-year-old had been working in the kitchen and was wearing a chef’s uniform.

He is thought to have snuck out of the kitchen and clung onto the bottom of a delivery van to make his escape.

Prisoner escaped ‘under a food truck’

17:04 , Holly Evans

Daniel Khalife is believed to have escaped from the Category B prison “under a food truck”.

He is alleged to have used straps to hold on to the bottom as the vehicle exited the prison.

Labour demand Government ‘urgently’ explain Wandsworth escape

17:02 , Holly Evans

Labour demanded that the Government “urgently” explains how terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife managed to escape HMP Wandsworth.

Newly-appointed shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “The Conservatives need to urgently explain how they can’t do the basic job of keeping potentially dangerous criminals locked up.

“It’s right that the police are given space to recapture this suspect. But Rishi Sunak needs to ensure there is no wider risk because his zombie Government lacks grip on the criminal justice system.”

Labour demand Government explain Khalife’s escape from HMP Wandsworth (PA)

Alert issued to all UK airports and ports

17:00 , Holly Evans

In a new statement, the Met said that an alert had been sent to all UK airports and ports amid reports of longer queues at Border Control.

“An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcement agencies, including those at UK ports and borders,” the force said.

Khalife held in prison over alleged bomb hoax at RAF base

16:55 , Holly Evans

Khalife was being held on remand after allegedly orchestrating a bomb hoax at an RAF base.

It is claimed that he placed “three cannisters with wires on a desk in his accommodation” with the intention of inducing in another a belief this was “likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property”.

He is also accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information that could be useful for a terrorist on August 2 2021, and breaching the Official Secrets Act by gathering information that could be useful to an enemy between May 1 2019 and January 6 2022.

He denied all charges during an appearance at the Old Bailey and is due to face trial on 13 November.

Escape had knock-on effect at the Old Bailey

16:48 , Holly Evans

The escape from Wandsworth prison had a knock-on effect of disrupting court hearings for other defendants on remand at the south London site.

On Wednesday morning, murder-accused Earl Morin-Britton, 36, from Sutton, south London, missed his first appearance at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth prison due to the lockdown.

Judge Alexia Durran asked a prison officer on a video call to explain the problem.

The officer said: “We have got an operational emergency and no movement across the establishment.

“No bodies are being moved due to the severity of the matter.

“A lot of appearances in court will be delayed.”

His escape had a knock-on effect at the Old Bailey (PA) (PA Archive)

Full statement from Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

16:42 , Holly Evans

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.

“However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

Khalife is ‘most likely’ in London, say police

16:36 , Holly Evans

The Metropolitan Police have said they believe it is “most likely” that Khalife is in London, although he may have travelled further afield.

He has connections to the Kingston area.

The 21-year-old was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.

Police describe him as being of slim build, with short brown hair and is around 6ft 2ins tall.

An urgent manhunt is sunderway for Daniel Khalife (Daniel Khalife)

Suspected terrorist escaped from HMP Wandsworth

16:29 , Holly Evans

Daniel Abed Khalife, a suspected terrorist and a British Army soldier, escaped from prison earlier this morning and is at the centre of a major manhunt.

The Metropolitan Police believe that he escaped from HMP Wandsworth at 7.50am.

He was being held at the Category B prison while awaiting trial for charges in relation to terrorism and Official Secrets Act.

Welcome to our live coverage

16:22 , Holly Evans

Welcome to our live coverage of this breaking news story.

We’ll be bringing you updates as police launch a major manhunt for suspected terrorist Daniel Khalife, who escaped from HMP Wandsworth this morning.