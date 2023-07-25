‘You wanna die about it:’ Woman pulls gun on Ga. Family Dollar manager who stopped her from stealing

A woman is behind bars after she allegedly attacked a store manager attempting to retrieve stolen items, according to deputies.

It was Saturday when Richmond County deputies responded to a call at the Family Dollar on Old McDuffie Road.

The sheriff’s office said an assistant store manager told deputies that a woman with a gun attacked her.

According to deputies, the woman, later identified as Lashonda Lynch, 34, went inside the store and bought a box of Graham crackers, then took the bag containing the crackers and began to shoplift.

Lynch reportedly went through the food aisle, placing items in her bag. The manager told deputies after she realized Lynch was shoplifting, the manager tried to stop her from walking out of the store, asking to see Lynch’s receipt.

Richmond County officials said when Lynch refused to show her receipt, she tried walking out the door, while the manager grabbed the bag of items from Lynch.

Deputies said Lynch then began chasing the manager around the store, knocking items off the shelf, and swinging, pushing and pulling to try to get the stolen items. Lynch reportedly followed the manager behind the counter, still trying to get the bag, but the manager refused.

Moments later, authorities said the manager was able to stop Lynch from taking the stolen items, but did give Lynch the box of crackers she paid for and her receipt. Lynch then left the store.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, less than a minute later, Lynch walked into the business. The manager told deputies Lynch was holding a black semiautomatic handgun.

Lynch then walked back behind cash registers and tried to take the bag of items again, saying to the manager, ‘You wanna die about it’ and ‘You want me to shoot you’, the sheriff’s office reports. The manager told deputies that Lynch pushed and hit her while still trying to get the bag.

Moments later, another unidentified woman, came inside the store before the woman and Lynch left.

When reviewing the camera footage, deputies said everything matched, except the camera did not show Lynch pointing a gun at the manager because Lynch was out of view of the camera.

Officials were able to track down Lynch with a car tag number. Lynch was arrested and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

She’s charged with criminal attempt, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and theft by taking.

