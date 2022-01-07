‘I Wanna Know What Black Households They Surveyed’: 50 Cent Posts That His Shows Are the Highest Rated In Black Homes But Fans Have Questions

If there is anything 50 Cent is going to do besides troll, it’s brag on his success.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the New York rapper posted a screenshot of a internal rating Starz chart on Instagram with a list of the “Top 10 Highest Rated Cable Series Among Black Homes,” showing that his three shows have snagged the top-three spots on the list.

50 Cent (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

Sitting at number one was 50’s sequel to his hit show “Power,” and in the second spot was the prequel show “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” “BMF” is his most recent series that he’s created and is based on a real organization with the same name. Despite it being one of the newest shows in comparison to the other series on the list, it still was able to land in the third spot.

“They can’t f–k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 BOOMGreenLightGang,” he wrote while also promoting his liquor and champagne brand as he does in every post.

50 Cent celebrates his shows being on a list of highly rated shows in Black homes. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

Some fans were skeptical of the list. “​​I wanna know what Black households they surveyed cause I ain’t watched majority of the stuff on the list,” and “How they know it’s black homes? The hell they got going on,” were among the comments of those who had questions about the list.

But other people decided to celebrate the Black excellence. 50 Cent wasn’t the only one who was able to get most of his shows on the list. Even director and actor Tyler Perry landed on the list multiple times.

Although he did not get the first three spots, he was able to get five others with his show. The “Have and the Have Nots,” was one show and Season two and three of his two series “Sistas” and “The Oval” were the others.

Celebrating both men, one person said, “50 got the top 3 but Tyler Perry’s holding down 5 spots. S/o to all the black creators responsible for these shows. Power hands down is my fave tho.” Someone else praised Issa Rae for her show “Insecure” being on the list at number eight. “But lets not play with tyler perry either or issa rae baby this is all greatness !!!!”

More Stories from Our Partners:

Story continues

‘I Gotta Make Us a New One’: 50 Cent Says He’s Considering Making a New ‘Cosby Show’ and Praises Phylicia Rashad

Shaquille O’Neal Raises $2 Million In Charity By Selling Animated NFTs of Himself

“Oh He Thought This Was Cool Huh!!??” | LeBron Goes After Wizards Broadcaster Glenn Consor For Comment Regarding Kevin Porter Jr.