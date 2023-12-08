Wanna spin the wheel for $10,000? ‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ coming to South Florida

Don’t buy a vowel, buy a ticket instead.

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is bringing an onstage version of the iconic game show to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on Friday, Dec. 15.

Even better, the contestants will be selected from the audience, which means that you could be called upon to solve the puzzle and win prizes, including trips to Paris and Hawaii as well as up to $10,000 in cash.

Hosted by TV personality and game show host Mark L. Walberg — “Antiques Roadshow,” “Temptation Island,” “Russian Roulette” and “The Moment of Truth” — the live show runs about 90 to 120 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements and a free method of entry, go to wheeloffortunelive.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

WHERE: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.

COST: $25-$69; VIP tickets available for $159, $199 and $289

INFORMATION: 561-832-7469; kravis.org