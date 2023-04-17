A ‘wannabe bomber’ blew up a drain on a Florida road, cops say. Then came the clues

A Northeast Florida man was arrested Friday after he reportedly set off an explosive device in a street in Palm Coast, deputies say.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. after a reported explosion occurred in the a rainwater drain at an intersection. No injuries were reported.

Deputies were able to locate a suspicious device after a sweep of the area, and the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called in to assist.

The initiator appeared to be “a radio transmitted, remote controlled electric match used in commercial fireworks displays,” according to the complaint. It was believed to be paired with a remote switch would allow the device to be set off from afar.

The reporting party told deputies a man “of average height with dark hair” was seen leaving the scene of the detonation in a white box truck with a roof rack.

Detectives canvassed the area, following security camera footage that pointed them to a suspect named Michael Blum, 45.

A few miles north, Blum’s white truck, a 2017 Chevy van matching the witness’ description, was found in an apartment complex where the suspect’s sister lives. This is where the defendant attempted to “hide” the car, according to the police report.

Detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and obtained additional evidence linking Blum to the explosive device.

The suspect was arrested and was charged with discharging a destructive device, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation for carrying a concealed weapon. He is being held at the Flagler County jail on no bond.

“Based on the evidence and his actions this guy is a wannabe bomber,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I commend our team on [apprehending] this guy before he could hurt someone.”