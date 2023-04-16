‘A wannabe bomber’: Man arrested after explosion, Flagler County deputies say

A Palm Coast man has been arrested after setting off a homemade explosive device Friday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Flagler County deputies said that the suspect Michael Blum faces multiple charges.

Deputies arrived at the scene near Fernwood Lane and Fleetwood Drive for a reported explosion in the drain area near the intersection.

Read: Man shot and killed at Circle K in Orange County, no arrests made, deputies say

According to a news release, the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad helped find the explosive device and the detonator. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted in the investigation.

Deputies said there were no reported injuries and they did not find any other devices.

The sheriff’s office said a witness saw a man leave the scene in a white truck, and residents who use the Connect Flagler program helped identify Blum and locate his car with security camera video.

Read: Flagler County launches security camera database to help solve crimes

Detectives found Blum’s car in an apartment complex on Saturday and with a search warrant, encountered other evidence that linked him to the explosion.

Deputies arrested him after further questioning.

FCSO said that after talking to Blum, they do not know why he set off the explosion, but they had been called to Blum’s house over 25 times for fireworks complaints.

Read: Suspect involved in stabbing of 73-year-old man arrested, deputies say

“Based on the evidence and his actions, this guy is a wannabe bomber,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Blum is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on no bond.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.