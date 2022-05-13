‘Wannabe Spider-Man’ gets stuck on Cheesecake Factory roof after chase, GA police say

A break-in suspect needed rescuing after clamoring onto the roof of a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in metro Atlanta, according to Georgia authorities.

The man was seen breaking into cars near Ashford Dunwoody Road and ran toward Perimeter Mall after spotting officers, the Dunwoody Police Department wrote in a May 12 Facebook post.

An officer chased after him, cornering the man near the restaurant’s trash compactors, police said. That’s when the “wannabe Spider-Man” scaled the building, climbing the compactor and pipes that run along the exterior wall.

He hid on the roof as officers searched the area and eventually came out — but not before asking police for help getting back down.

“Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department was requested to the mall and officers escorted him to the fire engine’s aerial ladder bucket where he was placed in custody,” police said. “Sorry Mr. wannabe Spider-Man, you didn’t think this one through.”

Authorities didn’t release the man’s name, and it’s unclear what charges he may face.

McClatchy News reached out to Dunwoody police on May 13 and was awaiting a response.

Dunwoody is about 15 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Man steals lawn mower — then cuts the homeowner’s grass, Texas video shows

Man tries absurd disguise to elude Maine cops. ‘Is this an episode of Scooby Doo’?

Man tries burglarizing unmarked police car — with detective in it, Nashville cops say