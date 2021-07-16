Wannyn will have his day in court

Jul. 15—A White County man who has been sitting in jail waiting for his day in court will be tried this year after a Criminal Court judge Tuesday set a motions hearing date and set aside four days for the trial.

Billy Joe Wannyn, 50, formerly of Depot St., Sparta, stands indicted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery in the Jan. 20, 2018, stabbing death of Albin Von (Salvatore) Buechel.

Buechel was found dead in his Arthur Seagraves Rd. home near Pleasant Hill by Cumberland County sheriff's deputies who were dispatched at the request of family members to conduct a welfare check on the man.

Buechel, who lived alone, conducted a gold buying business from his home.

Wannyn has been sitting in jail waiting for his day in court since his arrest in the case with several trial dates postponed because of the COVID-19 restrictions on court proceedings last year and because of changes in attorneys.

Tuesday, Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray said the case of Wannyn would go to trial before the end of this year. He then set a motions hearing date of Oct. 28 and a trial date of Dec. 14-16.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Arraignment

—Matthew Raymond Alcorn, five counts of possession of a Schedule I drug, four counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, three counts of driving while in possession of meth, four counts of driving on a revoked license, two counts of possession of meth in a school zone, two counts of possession of a Schedule I drug in a school zone, simple possession of marijuana and introducing contraband into a penal institution, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Alcorn and continued to Sept. 8.

—John Wesley Baker theft of property of up to $1,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Tracy Lynn Boatwright, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 8 at which time Boatwright is to return to court with an attorney.

Story continues

—Timothy Joel Boles, four counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, continued to Sept. 8 at which time Boles is to return to court with an attorney.

—Danny Lee Coleman, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of firearm with intent to go armed, Jamie Hargis appointed to represent Coleman and continued to Sept. 8.

—Shawn Joseph Crevier II, aggravated assault and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Sylina Erica Dominguez, felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession, Ivy Mayberry appointed to represent Dominguez and continued to Sept. 8.

—Kurt Dwayne Havlik, six counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 8.

—Kelly Scott Hood, aggravated burglary, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hood and continued to Nov. 9.

—William Russell Keaton, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and domestic assault, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Keaton and continued to Aug. 4.

—Matthew Jordan Lacey, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 3.

—George Matthew Leeds, felony possession of methamphetamine (superseding indictment), possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 10.

—Cassie Ann Lester, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, tampering with evidence and simple possession, continued to Sept. 8.

—Joelle Elizabeth Longacre, assault, continued to Sept. 8.

—William Larry Matthews Sr., aggravated assault and domestic assault, Jamie Hargis appointed to represent Matthews and continued to Sept. 8.

—Amber Nicole May, felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana, Jamie Hargis appointed to represent May and continued to Sept. 8.

—Heather Dawn McNeal, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, Jeff Vires appointed to represent McNeal and continued to Aug. 4.

—Walter Alfred Miller, felony possession of a Schedule II drug and simple possession, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Justin Lee Oldham, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, vandalism of up to $1,000 and public intoxication, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Oldham and continued to Aug. 4.

—Jeffery Lynn Tabor, driving under the influence, resisting a stop, arrest or search and violation of the implied consent law, continued to Sept. 8 at which time Tabor is to return to court with an attorney.

—Moneisha Denadriea Thomas, statutory rape, continued to Sept. 21.

Deadline docket

—Donald George Carter, theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, continued to Aug. 4.

—Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, continued to Sept. 8.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, continued to Sept. 8.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor — rape of a child, bond hearing set for Aug. 4.

—Mechelle Louise Pyles felony possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon for the purpose of going armed and felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Sept. 8.

—Kyle Thomas Sharp, felony possession of a Schedule V drug and simple possession of methamphetamine, Blake Mullins appointed to represent Sharp and continued to Sept. 10.

—Jonathan Cole Treadway, evading arrest, Jamie Hargis appointed to represent Treadway and continued to July 16.

—Jennifer Leann Watson, felony possession of methamphetamine, motion to revoke bond hearing set for Aug. 6.

Motion/petition

—Edward Phillip Sprout, four counts of evading arrest, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth and driving on a revoked license, continued to Aug. 6.

Report with attorney

—Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, in custody in another jurisdiction and continued to Aug, 4.

—Sabrina Ann Stevens felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting an arrest, stop or search, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driver's license violations, continued to Sept. 8.

Probation violation

—Donald Cordell McIntire, probation violation warrant dismissed.

Boundover cases

The following defendants have cases in boundover status waiting review and action of the grand jury.

—Kelly Ray Barnwell, two cases, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Tammy Bernice Davenport, continued to Sept. 10.

—George Matthew Leeds, continued to Sept. 10.

—Michael Clois Melton, continued to Sept. 10.

—Walter Alfred Miller, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Adam Leroy Phillips, case dropped.

—Jason Howard Price, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Kyle Thomas Sharp, continued to Sept. 10.

—Marcus Jerry Woods, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com