Wannyn denied new murder trial

May 1—The Sparta man convicted in April 2022 of the stabbing death of a west Cumberland County man in what authorities said was a robbery to obtain bail money for a girlfriend has been denied his motion for a new trial.

Billy Jo Wannyn, 52, was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole for the murder of Albin Von (Salvatore) Buechel, 71, in his home off Arthur Seagraves Rd., west of Pleasant Hill, that occurred in January 2018.

Wannyn will be 102 years old if he lives to that age before he is eligible for parole consideration.

The state's case was built around Wannyn being unable to afford cost of a bondsman to bail his former girlfriend out of jail on an unrelated charge.

That theory had Wannyn leaving the Justice Center, traveling to Beuchel's home, killing him and robbing him and returning to the Justice Center with money to pay the girlfriend's bond.

Attorneys Sam Hudson and Howard Upchurch represented Wannyn during the trial and in the motion for a new trial. The state was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Philip Hatch and Allison Null. Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray presided over the trial and the motion hearing for a new trial.

In a hearing April 17, Hudson argued several reasons why Wannyn should be given a new trial. Most time was spent on the defense motion that there lacked "a sufficiently of evidence" that Wannyn committed the killing.

"No witnesses can prove he (Wannyn) was at the (Beuchel's) home on that Saturday afternoon ... the state can't put him there other than cell phone towers east of the Beuchel house ...can't prove Wannyn stole anything. The time line does not support the theory," Hudson argued.

Most of the items listed were previously addressed in pre-trial motions and Bray did not change his rulings on those issues.

Hatch told the court that evidence showed Wannyn showed no injury to his right hand when he visited a Crossville pawn shop on the Friday night prior to the slaying. After the time investigators believe the killing took place, Wannyn's hand was wrapped to cover a cut to his hand. Investigators believe he cut himself during the attack on Buechel.

A defense witness who claimed Wannyn cut himself on tin at work on Friday evening "was not credible," Hatch argued.

After hearing additional comments from both sides, Bray ruled that he believes the evidence was sufficient to support the guilty verdict and overruled the motion for a new trial.

This set the stage for the case to be sent to the Tennessee Court of Appeals. Bray ruled that Wannyn was indigent and appointed the appeals department of the Public Defender's Office to represent Wannyn in his appeal with the upper court.

