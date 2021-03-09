Wannyn homicide trial reset for June

Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
·1 min read

Mar. 8—The White County man who has been sitting in jail during the COVID-19 shut down of jury trials by the Tennessee Supreme Court appears to be headed for trial in late June.

Billy Joe Wannyn, 50, of Depot St., Sparta, has been in jail held under a $1.5 million bond since his arrest in the stabbing death of Albin Von (Salatore) Buechel, 71, of Arthur Seagraves Rd.

Deputies, who had been asked to check on Buechel by a family member after he had not been heard from in a few days, discovered a bloody crime scene and Buechel's body inside his home on Jan. 20, 2018.

Investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office led to Wannyn as a suspect and his eventual indictment and arrest.

Since his indictment, Wannyn's case has been delayed because of changes in attorneys as well as the state Supreme Court order banning jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wannyn was scheduled to go on trial last week but that was postponed because of the state order.

Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray on Friday tentatively set the last week in June — beginning on the 28th — for Wannyn's trial which is expected to last three days.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com

    Meghan, who has a Black mother and a white father, said that when she was pregnant with Archie and living as a senior royal in Britain, there had been "concerns and conversations" about how dark her son's skin might be."That was really hurtful to a lot of people to be honest, especially because I'm Black as well," 18-year-old Binta Barr said when asked for her reaction to Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the United States on Sunday.The issue of racism and what part it may have played in Meghan's struggles with her husband's family, and with life in the public eye, is one that divides the British public.At one end of the spectrum, many Britons, especially in the Black community and in younger age groups, empathize with Meghan and see her as a victim of racist attitudes in the media and potentially in the royal establishment.At the other end of the spectrum, other Britons, especially older white people, dismiss Meghan's complaints as baseless and undignified, saying she should show more respect for the institution into which she married.According to a YouGov poll of more than 4,300 British adults published last month, there was a direct correlation between people's age and whether they felt it was appropriate for Harry and Meghan to bare their souls to Oprah Winfrey.The survey found that among people aged 18 to 24, 52% felt it was appropriate while 21% felt it was not. Among people aged 65 or older, 70% felt the interview was inappropriate while just 11% approved.