Wannyn trial postponed on report of new evidence

Dec. 16—A reluctant Cumberland County Criminal Court judge granted a last minute defense motion to continue the homicide trial of Billy Joe Wannyn, that was scheduled to begin Dec. 14.

Instead of picking jurors Tuesday morning, defense and state attorneys appeared before Judge Wesley Bray to put on record a motion filed Friday, Dec. 10, asking for the delay.

Billy Joe Wannyn, 50, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Albin Von (Salvatore) Buechel, 71, Arthur Seagraves Rd. west of Pleasant Hill, in January 2018.

Buechel was found dead inside his home. He had been stabbed multiple times.

Basis of the motion was the discovery of new evidence that could affect the defense theory promoted at trial, Bray noted.

"I am extremely hesitant to continue this case again," Bray said during the hearing Tuesday. The case has been continued numerous times by a change of multiple attorneys appointed who later found conflicts with potential witnesses, and then by the COVID-19 shutdown of most court actions.

Bray, Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch and defense attorneys Sam Hudson and Philip Hatch held a conference call late Friday afternoon during which the discovery of evidence new to the defense attorneys was held.

The new evidence could have an effect on the timeline of events leading up to Buechel's death and defense attorneys asked for the extra time to explore what role, if any, the new evidence will play in preparation of their case.

"Mr. Upchurch requested the continuance for time to explore whether this changes the defense of his client at trial," the judge continued. "We need to get this case tried," Bray said, noting it was a priority on his court docket.

Finding a new date proved a bit of a challenge as attorneys and the judge have cases set throughout the first half of 2022.

A decision was reached to set a new deadline date of March 15 at which time new motions could be argued, and to set aside June 7-11 for the trial. Most involved believe the trial — including jury deliberations — will only last three days but a fourth date was set aside in case it is needed.

In a related matter, Upchurch filed a new motion asking the court to ban any testimony relating to an injury to Wannyn's hand without independent expert testimony confirming the theory.

When interviewed by police following the discovery of Buechel's body, Wannyn was found with a bandage on his hand. He told investigators he cut his hand at work on sheet metal.

Upchurch's motion states that because a weapon was never found, because the attack on Buechel was not witnessed and the time of death is unknown, testimony the wound came during the slaying of Buechel should not be allowed because it is "speculative."

That motion and others may be heard on March 15.

In the only other case on the docket, Edward Phillip Sprout rejected a state offered plea agreement and his cases were continued to Jan. 19.

Sprout, whose bond is revoked based on new charges while released under bond, is charged with felony possession of meth with intent, four counts of evading arrest and with driving on a revoked license.

Those charges were indicted in 2018 and 2019.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com