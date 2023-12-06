Want to make up to $13,000 with remote work? California is hiring for these state positions

The state of California is hiring for remote and hybrid positions in the departments of technology, social services and more.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked below.

These are some of California’s latest state jobs offering remote work available, on the CalCareers website, as of Dec. 5:

Information Technology Specialist I | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Technology

Salary: $5,960 to $9,643 a month

The information technology specialist is responsible for the department’s support with computing hardware, software and system related issues. They are also responsible for helping clients with hardware and software.

For this position, the department requires travel and offers telework under for eligible applicants residing in California, according to the CalCareers website.

The application closes Dec. 10.

Information Technology Manager II | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Health Care Services

Salary: $10,421 to $12,668 a month

The information technology manager is responsible for focusing on customer service and expanding services for projects and initiatives.

This position is remote but can be subject to change. It can require occasional in-office work days in Sacramento and travel to attend meetings, according to the CalCareers website.

The application closes Dec. 11.

Research Data Specialist II | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Social Services

Salary: $6,658 to $8,334 a month

The research data specialist is responsible for data integration, performance measurement and linking databases to outside data.

This position is eligible for telework and remote work, according to the CalCareers website. However, the department can request in-person attendance.

The application closes Dec. 12.

Senior Legal Analyst | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Justice

Salary: $5,793 to $7,256 a month

The senior legal analyst is responsible for obtaining and organizing documents from clients, preparing records and assisting with drafting responses among other things.

This position is hybrid with about three days required in-person each week while the candidate is in the probation period, according to the CalCareers website. Travel and in-person attendance can be required for trials, court appearances and as needed.

The application closes Dec. 13.

Human Resources Manager | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Community Services and Development

Salary: $6,563 to $8,153 a month

The human resources manager is responsible for providing customer service, directing staff members and overseeing HR functions.

This position is eligible for remote-centered telework, according to the CalCareers website. However, the department can request in-person attendance.

The application closes Dec. 13.

Office Technician | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Social Services

Salary: $3,369 to $4,217 a month

The office technician is responsible for providing customer service and learning about child welfare.

This position is eligible for telework and remote work, according to the CalCareers website. However, the department can request in-person attendance.

The application closes Dec. 14.

Senior Utilities Engineer | Permanent, full-time

Location: California

Department: Energy Infrastructure Safety

Salary: $10,886 to $13,625 a month

The senior utilities engineer is responsible for participating in the making of government decisions that can potentially effect financial interests.

This position is remote-centered that will require telework 95% of the time, according to the CalCareers website.

The application closes Dec. 18.

