Want to make $200K from home in SC? Here are among the highest paying remote work jobs hiring now

If you have skills in digital project management or are a licensed clinical social worker, you may be eligible for a few of the highest-paying full-time remote work jobs open in South Carolina in November.

According to indeed.com, there are currently four open positions for full-time employment in South Carolina that offer remote work and pay around $100,000 or more a year.

One of the top-paying jobs is for an IT project manager with Booz Allen Hamilton, a technology company that offers consulting services for the U.S. government. The job posting lists pay between $93,400 and $212,000 a year for remote work in Charleston. The job posting notes that the person hired would periodically have to work from a Booz Allen or client site facility. The person hired would lead a team and would oversee the delivery of advanced digital solutions, partner with clients to develop new technology and implement metrics to track progress on projects.

If IT isn’t in your skill set, perhaps proposal manager/senior writer for the Fluor Corporation is more in your wheelhouse. The job, listed as Greenville remote, offers pay between $111,500 and $200,500 a year. Fluor Corporation, a global engineering and construction company, needs someone to manage, lead and develop compliant and compelling U.S. federal government and commercial proposals. Some of the job requirements include a four-year degree or global equivalent in the applicable field of study and 14 years of work-related experience.

Meanwhile, Headway, an online service that helps people in need of mental health connect with therapists, is seeking a licensed clinical social worker to work remotely in South Carolina. The job listing has posted pay of up to $122 an hour or $253,760 a year. By connecting with Headway, the person hired would be able to maintain a flexible schedule by deciding how many clients they see, grow their caseload, have access to Headway’s practice management software.

Headway is also seeking a licensed mental health therapist to work remotely in South Carolina, also for up to $122 an hour.