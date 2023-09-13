Want $220K a year? Here are the top paying jobs the SC state government is hiring for in September

The highest paid open position in South Carolina state government for September is for a doctor at a salary of $220,290 a year.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections is looking for a physician to work at Tyger River Correctional Institution, a medium security prison for men opened in the 1980s in Enoree in Spartanburg County.

The facility, which manufactures wood flooring for the private sector and has vocational training, offers routine medical care on site with 24-hour emergency care available.

Most of the top-paying open jobs in state government this month are for medical providers, including psychologists and nurse practitioners in prisons, mental health facilities and the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The doctor position is one of 1,896 jobs posted on the state’s careers website.

The Circuit Public Defender Office with the Commission on Indigent Defense is looking for lawyers for the 1st circuit, based in Dorchester and the 12th in Florence. Both jobs pay $212,786 a year and are for four-year terms.

“The position is responsible for administering and coordinating the day-to-day operations of the Circuit Public Defender Office, supervising the public defenders and other staff serving in the office, and actively participating in the representation of clients throughout the judicial circuit,” the job post says.

The position is subject to the state’s mandatory retirement age of 72.

The State Auditor’s Office, an independent state agency that audits the operation of other state agencies, is looking for a director of state audits at a salary between $99,030 and $183,219 a year, based in Richland County. The director reports to George L. Kennedy III, the state auditor since 2015.

Applicants must have a CPA license and apply before Sept. 30.

The Public Service Commission is looking for an attorney at a salary between $99,030 and $183,219 a year to advise commissioners on legal matters and research filings and documents.

It is based in Lexington County.

The Department of Mental Health-DIS Columbia is looking for a nurse practitioner for forensic mental health services, which involves assessing and treating people with a mental disorder who have been charged with crimes.

The job posting says “Must be able to work with repetitive unusual patient behaviors, including but not limited to, combative, threatening, acting out and unpredictable violence.”

The salary is between $81,388 and $150,585 a year and the job is based in Richland County.

Another nurse practitioner job is open at Morris Village, an alcohol and drug addiction treatment center in Columbia. The salary range is also $81,388 to $150,585 annually.

The job entails providing psychiatric/medical/substance abuse treatment/management to patients with “complex, acute, critical and chronic health conditions, including the delivery of care to patients experiencing withdrawal syndromes, episodic illness or exacerbation of chronic illness, emergency medical care and/or crisis behavior management,” the posting says.

The Department of Juvenile Justice is looking for an Associate Deputy of Facility Clinical Services at a salary range of $81,388 and $150,585 a year.

The job involves ensuring youths at five institutions receive timely evaluations as ordered by the court and proper care while in custody. The person hired would be considered the clinical treatment expert for youth in custody.

The job requires a doctorate in applied psychology from an accredited college or university and experience in the practice of applied psychology. The job also requires someone who has “the confidence and endurance to work in a chaotic environment.”

The Department of Transportation is looking for engineers at salaries in the top tier — a transportation engineer in Greenville and a bridge engineer in Richland County.

The Greenville job has a salary range of $98,126 to $144,245 a year and involves supervising staff in designing and implementing traffic control devices and signage for state-maintained roads and bridges in District III.

The bridge job has the same salary range and is based in Columbia. It involves overseeing all phases of bridge construction.

The state usually is looking for psychologists for many of its agencies. This month, there are 11 openings, including substance abuse treatment at an annual salary of $135,684 at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville and in the sexually violent predator program in the Department of Mental Health at a salary of $66,892 to $123,763.

There are also openings across the state as the Department of Juvenile Justice expands its team of psychologists.

The agency is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000, relocation assistance up to $5,000 and public service loan forgiveness. The salary range is $66,892 to $123,763 a year.