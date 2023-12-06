Want to make $226,000 a year and work from home? Here are 10 Texas remote, hybrid jobs

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about $50,000 a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money if you have the chops.

Here are some of the highest-paying remote or hybrid jobs currently being advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications.

Technical Support Engineer: $162,000-$177,000 a year

Company: Adobe Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position develops and executes software tests to identify problems and their causes. Other duties include delivering technical service to prevent product issues, along with evaluating data structures for integration. The job posting closes on Dec. 15, 2023.

Applications Development Group Manager: $161,000-$226,000 a year

Company: Citibank

Work type: Hybrid in Irving

This position will serve as the primary technical lead for the Omni-Channel Journey Analytics Platform implementation. Duties include utilizing software development technologies, assisting with platform implementation and providing guidelines for secure systems. The job posting closes on Jan. 3, 2024.

SOC/Principal Threat Hunter Lead: $161,000-$170,000 a year

Company: Forescout Technologies Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Plano

This position will lead the cyber threat hunting program initiatives by utilizing intelligence and programming to improve security for the organization and its customers. Other duties include coaching and mentoring team members to enhance work flow. The job posting closes on Dec. 11, 2023.

Tax Digital Consulting Manager: $190,000-$205,000 a year

Company: Grant Thornton

Work type: Hybrid in Dallas

This position is responsible for delivering technology consulting services to clients and working closely with staff on project phases. Other duties include playing an active role in all project requirements from design and development, to testing. The job posting closes on Dec. 26, 2023.

Senior Director of Direct Marketing: $140,000 a year

Company: Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Work type: Remote

This position will drive the organization’s digital presence, along with customer and donor engagement. Duties include developing and executing marketing strategies, while also driving brand engagement. The job posting closes on Feb. 15, 2024.

Senior Offering Management Specialist: $151,000 a year

Company: Eclipse Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Houston

This position will work closely with multiple departments such as manufacturing, engineering and sales, to maximize the company’s product portfolio. Other duties include defining business models, generating new offerings and deciphering market research. The job posting closes on Dec. 16, 2023.

Technical Support Engineer: $138,000-$168,000 a year

Company: Microsoft

Work type: Hybrid in Irving

This position will configure, support and troubleshoot issues related to Microsoft technologies. Other duties include designing solutions to application problems, performing system management and collaborating with staff to overcome technical barriers. The job posting closes on Dec. 19, 2023.

Software Engineer IV: $139,000-$193,000 a year

Company: Money Gram Payment Systems Inc.

Work type: Remote

This position is in charge of developing, designing and implementing software robots for touchless process automation. Other duties include creating solution documents, collaborating with the business team and analyzing data. The job posting closes on Dec. 22, 2023.

Lead Narrative Systems Designer: $131,000-$179,000 a year

Company: Electronic Arts

Work type: Remote

This position reports to the systems design director and is responsible for managing/leading a team of narrative designers as they design video games. Other duties include working closely with various departments such as writers and animators, along with predicting dependencies and production requirements. The job posting closes on Dec. 15, 2023.

Director: $118,000-$160,000 a year

Company: FTI Consulting

Work type: Hybrid in Houston

This position will serve as director for FTI Consulting’s asset lifestyle management practice. Duties include being responsible for providing consulting services to clients, along with managing a team of professionals on various projects. The job posting closes on Dec. 31, 2023.