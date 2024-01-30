Want to make $275,000 a year and work from home? Here are 10 Texas remote, hybrid jobs

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about $50,000 a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money if you have the chops.

Here are some of the highest-paying remote or hybrid jobs currently being advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications.

Medical Director: $275,000 a year

Company: TriWest Healthcare Alliance

Work type: Remote

This position oversees and participates in clinical quality reviews, peer reviews and provider interactions. Other duties include chairing and coordinating committee meetings, along with developing company action plans. The job posting is open now.

Lead Data Scientist: $192,000-$194,000 a year

Company: Natera, Inc.

Work type: Remote

This position leads research efforts into building probabilistic and machine learning models for next generation sequencing. Duties include developing algorithms, proposing improvements and contributing to the company intellectual property portfolio. The job posting closes on March 1.

Digital Tech Program Group Manager: $189,000-$215,000 a year

Company: Citibank

Work type: Hybrid in Irving

This position leads the technical engineering and product teams, which are responsible for modeling and design. Duties include reviewing and validating IT programs, monitoring project goals and creating company road maps. The job posting closes on Jan. 30.

Cloud Platform SRE: $188,000-$203,000 a year

Company: Adobe

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position researches, designs and develops software programs for computers and networks. Other duties include analyzing user needs, updating software capabilities and developing operational improvements. The job posting closes on March 1.

Actuarial Life Valuation and Modeling Director: $178,000-$236,000 a year

Company: Transamerica

Work type: Remote

This position will lead a team in the life valuation actuary space. Duties include interpreting and presenting data to senior management, along with managing the work of other actuaries. The job posting is open now.

Manager Enterprise Systems: $166,000-$194,000 a year

Company: Infinera Corporation

Work type: Remote

This position tests, develops and debugs implement reporting and analytic solutions for the company’s business processes. Other duties include team discussion, checking data availability and working on project deadline. The job posting closes on Feb. 1.

Commercial Team Lead: $164,000-$234,000 a year

Company: UMB Financial Corporation

Work type: Remote

This position leads a team of professional sales and product specialists, who work in enticing companies to partner with UMB for business opportunities. Other duties include establishing sales goals, developing new business and engaging relationships within the company. The job posting is open now.

Data Strategy Director: $163,000-$220,000 a year

Company: Trace3, Inc.

Work type: Remote

This position will lead and expand the data strategy consulting team. Duties include developing data driven strategies, guiding clients through the business process and executing on all company strategies. The job posting is open now.

Key Account Director: $155,000-$160,000 a year

Company: Aescula, Inc.

Work type: Remote

This position is responsible for driving sales and market share growth through partnership with national healthcare networks. Duties include serving as the corporate liaison for all business units, along with developing sales plans and strategies. The job posting is open now.

Financial Analysis Senior Advisor: $147,000 a year

Company: Healthspring, Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position oversees financial strategy, planning and analysis for medicare advantage section of HealthSpring. Other duties include driving bid strategy processes, analyzing financial reporting and partnering with key collaborators. The job posting closes on Feb. 6.