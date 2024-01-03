Want to make $337,000 a year and work from home? Here are 10 Texas remote, hybrid jobs

A new year means new job opportunities for many Texans.

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about $50,000 a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money if you have the chops.

Here are some of the highest-paying remote or hybrid jobs currently being advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications.

Group Product Manager: $239,000 a year

Company: PROS, Inc.

Work type: Remote

This position directly manages and mentors a growing team of product management members. The applicant needs to have strong organizational skills, while also having the rationale to think through product decisions from a business context. The job posting closes on Jan. 11.

Senior Systems Software Engineer: $220,000-$377,000 a year

Company: Nvidia Corporation

Work type: Remote

This position engages and supports the development, design and marketing of the company’s graphics processing units and more. Duties include working as technical leader to strengthen security and utilize company products for work in various industries. The job posting closes on Jan. 17.

Digital Tech Program Group Manager: $189,000-$215,000 a year

Company: Citibank

Work type: Hybrid in Irving

This position will lead the technical engineering and product teams, who are responsible for modeling, designing and conceptualizing the development of business requirements into functional IT requirements. Other duties include reviewing and validating critical IT programs, along with monitoring project goals and scope. The job posting closes on Jan. 30.

Enterprise Systems Manager: $166,000-$194,000 a year

Company: Infinera Corporation

Work type: Remote

This position tests, develops, debugs and implements analytic solutions for all business processes in company data systems. Other duties include executing project on deadlines, working with team members on system upgrades and identifying/solving issues. The job position closes on Feb. 1.

Marketing Specialist/Manager: $144,000-$159,000 a year

Company: Adobe, Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position will identify the top “Go-to-Market” priorities to maximize company strength, while supporting organizational growth and goals. Other duties include partnering with product marketing on product/sales readiness and the sales operation team on campaign measurement. The job posting closes on Jan. 10.

SENIOR DIRECTOR OF DIRECT MARKETING: $140,000 A YEAR

Company: Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Work type: Remote

This position will drive the organization’s digital presence, along with customer and donor engagement. Duties include developing and executing marketing strategies, while also driving brand engagement. The job posting closes on Feb. 15.

Principal Software Developer III: $128,000-$152,000 a year

Company: Everi Games

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position will exercise independent judgment and discretion in developing, designing and modifying gaming software. Other duties include participating in the validation of written code through reviews, while also writing and implementing software applications. The job posting closes on Feb. 12.

MTS Application Engineering: $126,000 a year

Company: AMD Fab Technologies US, Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position will provide technical solutions for customers, from technical onboarding to solving design challenges. Other duties include analyzing customer markets and product requirements, along with mentoring and and training lower level engineers in task execution. The job posting closes on Jan. 19.

Community and Social Performance Manager: $121,000-$151,000 a year

Company: Sempra Energy LNG Corporation

Work type: Hybrid in Sabine Pass

This positions leads the planning, implementation and evaluation of the company’s community engagement strategy, initiatives and social investment. Duties include ensuring the community program aligns with the business, along with overseeing the execution of promotions, special events and programs. The job posting closes on Jan. 19.

Senior HRIS Analyst: $110,000-$115,000 a year

Company: Accolade

Work type: Hybrid in Houston

This position will be a key contributor with a team on managing and overseeing functionality within the company’s information systems and processes. Duties include regularly evaluating the state of systems and identify opportunities for improvement, while also partnering with external vendors on data projects. The job posting closes on Jan. 10.