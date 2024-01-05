Want to make $34,000 a month? Here are 5 California state job openings that pay the most

The state of California is looking for workers for multiple high-paying positions across a variety of agencies — from correctional health care to developmental services.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the state’s highest-paid positions available on the CalCareers website, posted between Dec. 27 and Wednesday:

Medical director | Limited term full-time (hybrid)

Location: Sacramento County

Department: California Department of Developmental Services

Salary: $27,905 to $34,584 per month

The medical director serves as a statewide clinical expert to the state Department of Departmental Services. The 12-month term — eligible for a hybrid work schedule — could become permanent, CalCareers states.

The application period closes on Monday.

A similar position is open in Orange County.

Chief psychiatrist | Permanent full-time

Location: Kern County

Department : California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $26,961 to $33,417 per month





The chief psychiatrist oversees psychiatric services for North Kern State Prison inmates.

The application period closes on Jan. 12.

Chief financial officer | Permanent full-time (hybrid)

Location: Sacramento County

Department : California Public Employees’ Retirement System

Salary: $19,500 to $32,500 per month





The chief financial officer oversees the California Public Employees’ Retirement System’s accounts, budgets and investments. A hybrid work schedule is available, Calcareers states.

The application period will remain open until the position is filled.

Program and project supervisor | Permanent full-time (telework)

Location: San Francisco County

Department : California Public Utilities Commission

Salary: $11,957 to $14,967 per month





The program and project supervisor is in charge of the California Public Utilities Commission’s Interconnection and Distribution Engineering Section. The position may allow a California resident to work from home, Calcareers stated.

The application period closes on Jan. 17.

Similar positions are open in Sacramento and Los Angeles counties.

Senior bridge engineer | Permanent full-time

Location: Butte County

Department :California Department of Transportation

Salary: $10,886 to $13,625 per month





The senior bridge engineer acts as Caltrans’ management expert on goals, resources and commitments.

The application period closes on Jan. 17.

