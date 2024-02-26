Want to make $359,000 a year and work from home? Here are 10 Texas remote, hybrid jobs

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about $50,000 a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money if you have the chops.

Here are some of the highest-paying remote or hybrid jobs currently being advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications.

Principal SoC Memory Subsystem Architect: $216,000-$359,000 a year

Company: Samsung Austin Semiconductor LLC

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position will work in SoC memory and cache subsystems for next-generation mobile and automotive products. Duties include identifying, proposing and delivering new SoC architecture features, along with high-level performance modeling. The job posting closes on March 3.

Director of Security Operations and Engineering: $220,000-$260,000 a year

Company: Axonius Inc.

Work type: Remote

This position will lead a global team of cybersecurity analysts and engineers, who provide enterprise security guidance and oversight. Duties include advising teams on threat modeling and configuration practices, along with investigating security event in company infrastructure. The job posting closes on March 22.

Lead Data Scientist: $192,000-$194,000 a year

Company: Natera Inc.

Work type: Remote

This position will spearhead research efforts into building probabilistic and machine learning models for next generation sequencing. Other duties include developing novel algorithms, proposing improvements and designing metrics. The job posting closes on March 1.

Cloud Platform SRE: $188,000-$203,000 a year

Company: Adobe Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position will research, develop and design computer and network software programs. Other duties include analyzing user needs, updating software and maintaining databases. The job posting closes on March 1.

Info Security Tech Lead Analyst: $175,000-$181,000 a year

Company: Citibank

Work type: Hybrid in Irving

This position will work with the early application vulnerability detection team. Duties include implementing and integrating automated application security testing tools, along with engaging with development teams. The job posting closes on March 15.

Staff Software Development Engineer: $148,000-$224,000 a year

Company: Infinera Corporation

Work type: Hybrid in Richardson

This position will work in real-time embedded software lifecycle development. Duties include analyzing, designing, implementing and unit testing, along with system integration and business analysis. The job posting closes on March 6.

Infrastructure Engineering Senior Advisor: $141,000 a year

Company: Cigna-Evernorth Services Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Plano

This position will partner with the enterprise infrastructure teams to drive decision making for programs. Other duties include working collaboratively with others, assisting with installation and troubleshooting issues. The job posting closes on March 26.

Director of Social and Content: $140,000-$210,000 a year

Company: WP Engine Inc.

Work type: Remote

This position will involve working with content and social media teams. Duties include planning and executing high-impact content strategies, oversee content creation and serve as lead editor on projects. The job posting closes on March 4.

Principal Software Developer III: $128,000-$152,000 a year

Company: Everi Games

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position will work in designing, developing and modifying gaming software applications. Other duties include using discretion and independent judgment in the writing software applications, along with validating written code. The job posting closes on March 15.

Software Engineer: $123,000-$153,000 a year

Company: Microsoft Corporation

Work type: Hybrid in Irving

This position will develop and test computer software applications, systems and services. Other duties include designing software, reviewing design and improving development. The job posting closes on March 29.