Want to make up to $71,000 a year in Missouri? These 6 state jobs are hybrid or remote

If you are looking for a new job for the new year, the state of Missouri is hiring.

Working for the government has benefits like a pension, health insurance and paid vacation. Some jobs offer hybrid or remote work.

The state is hiring nurses, engineers, social workers and more for government jobs.

The Kansas City Star sifted through the current job listings and found six of the highest paying open jobs for the state of Missouri marked as remote. Here’s what they are:

Remote jobs in Missouri

International Manager, Department of Economic Development

Pay: $65,000 to $67,000 a year





Location requirements: Based anywhere in Missouri, overnight travel 50-60% of the time





Application open indefinitely

Details: This executive director will help make connections between businesses in Missouri and around the world with the Department of Economic Development. The candidate should have extensive international business experience, with knowledge of trade regulations and experience planning trips for international delegations.

Engineering Statewide, Department of Transportation

Pay: $63,309 to $71,642 a year





Location requirements: Based around the state





Application closes on Friday, Feb. 2. Multiple positions available.





Details: New engineers will be able to work in a variety of transportation-related fields like traffic, bridges and design. This position offers training and advancement opportunities for winter 2023 and spring 2024 bachelor’s degree graduates.





Facility Inspector / Surveyor (Registered Nurse/RN), Department of Health and Senior Services

Pay: $58,544 a year





Location requirements: Remote when not traveling overnight





Application closes on Thursday, Jan. 11





Details: This healthcare inspector will travel around the state, making sure facilities like hospitals, dialysis clinics and hospices are safe for patients. They will observe staff and investigate complaints. The inspector should be a registered nurse with at least five years of experience.





Program Specialist, Department of Social Services – Children’s Division

Pay: $57,841 a year





Location requirements: Negotiable within the state, with some travel.





Application closes on Tuesday, Jan. 9





Details: The employee will oversee training on substance abuse and overdose prevention related to child welfare. The applicant should have social services experience.

Northeast Region Team Decision Making Senior Social Services Specialist, Department of Social Services – Children’s Division

Pay: $53,552 a year





Location requirements: Based in northeast Missouri, with some travel.





Application closes on Saturday, Jan. 13





Details: The senior specialist will be responsible for leading meetings between at-risk families and service providers. The applicant should have social services experience.

SE Mobile Senior Social Services Specialist, Department of Social Services – Children’s Division

Pay: $53,552 a year





Location requirements: Based in southeast Missouri, with some travel.

Application closes on Wednesday, Jan. 10





Details: This employee will help understaffed Social Services offices to make sure all children’s cases are taken care of. The applicant should have social services experience.



