Want $85K a year at Clemson? Here are the 7 highest paying open jobs at the SC university

If you want the job with the biggest salary offered at Clemson University right now, you’ll need a background in developing web-based educational lessons.

There are currently 19 full-time open jobs at Clemson on the state of South Carolina’s job portal, seven of which pay up to $50,000 or more a year. The jobs are spread out among Pickens County, Anderson County, Barnwell County and Orangeburg County.

The highest paying full-time open job at Clemson in December is for division instructional designer with the agriculture and natural resources department in Pickens County. The job offers a salary of $57,600-$85,000 a year.

The job requires at least a master’s degree and involves “designing online, web-enhanced lessons, support materials and media assets for consumer, stakeholder and employee audiences.” The person hired would, among other duties, be responsible for collaborating with subject matter experts to develop curriculum and even design online classrooms using Clemson approved platforms.

The next highest paying job on the list is for an agricultural/animal associate II in the Poultry Research Center in Anderson County. The job offers a salary range of $45,000 to $60,000 a year.

The person hired for the position would manage the new Poultry Research Center at the Piedmont Research and Education Center. They would be involved with construction design and oversight, building system technology and implementation of all facility systems. Once open, the person would manage all daily operations of the new research center.

The job candidate needs at least a bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry, agriculture or a related field with work experience directly related to the work.

Third on the list is a job for laboratory technologist III in Pickens County with a salary range of $45,530 to $55,000.

The lab technician would work in the mechanical support facility for the experimental research and education program in the Department of Physics and Astronomy. Job requirements include operating CNC mills, lathes and CAM programming software, welding of stainless, aluminum and mild steel, using and maintaining all shop equipment and understanding mechanics, basic electricity and carpentry.

Minimum requirements for the job include an associate degree or equivalent training in a health-related or technology field and advanced work experience in the specialty area, a bachelor’s degree in a health-related field and journey-level work experience or a master’s degree in a health-related field and entry-level experience.

To view the total list of open Clemson University jobs and to apply, click here.

Below is a list of Clemson’s four other highest-paying, open full-time jobs in December.

Agribusiness agent: Clemson Extension — $38,900-$50,000





Program coordinator I: Physics and astronomy — $37,860-$50,000





Horticulture agent: Clemson Extension — $38,900-$50,000





Rural Health Agent: Clemson Extension — $38,900-$50,000



