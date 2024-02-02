Want access to Fayetteville police records? Be prepared to wait six weeks

Timely access to public records at the Fayetteville Police Department seems to have hit a snag. Since December, requests that in the past have taken two weeks to fulfill are now given a deadline of six weeks.

When asked Tuesday why the record releases were seemingly delayed, Officer Alexandria Pecia, a member of the Police Department's Public Information Office, said via email that it was due to time constraints.

"It is because the documents that are requested can take a significant amount of time to provide," Pecia said.

On Wednesday, however, another member of the Public Information Office, Rickelle Harrell, said that the handling of public records within the department had been transferred to the department's Central Records Unit. As a result, "our process is going through an (sic) transitional period," Harrell said in an email.

While North Carolina's public record statute does not give a time frame in which public records must be produced, it does note that the records should be provided "as promptly as possible."

According to the N.C. School of Government, an unreasonable delay in producing public records has the same effect as if a public agency were to deny the request outright.

On Thursday, Pecia sent an email explaining the process for public records requests.

"When a public records request is received through NextRequest, it goes through multiple steps before it can be released to the requestor. The timeline for fulfilling of a request is dependent on the nature of the request," she said. "Additionally, there is no one office that holds all files—multiple files must be pulled from multiple locations, and multiple people must be contacted to obtain those records. It is not one person's sole job to only handle records requests. The increase in the deadline allows staff the time to obtain the appropriate records, redact those records as required by law, and then release those records to the requester."

Pecia went on to note that the people who fulfill the requests, particularly those for 911 calls, "must do this all while doing their daily job requirements."

Fayetteville Police Department on Hay Street, July 31, 2023.

Compared to two weeks, what difference does six weeks make?

For someone who wants to get a copy of an accident report for insurance purposes, a six-week wait time can prolong the closing of an insurance case, said Amanda Martin, First Amendment and media lawyer for Raleigh law firm Stevens Martin Vaughn & Tadych.

"Dealing with your insurance is a perfect example of why timeliness matters," Martin said.

Other issues that could arise from a delay in the release of records involve the safety of communities, she said.

"It's important for people to have access to the records and almost equally important is that access be timely," Martin said. "Communities rely on being knowledgeable about what's happening. You can envision if a crime had been committed ... people may want to take some precautions, but if that information isn't released for six weeks, it may be too late."

Martin said that a public agency's duty to respond to record requests isn't something they should relegate to after all their other duties are met.

"This is one of the duties of office, too. They need to be consistent in fulfilling all their duties," she said.

After The Fayetteville Observer informed the Police Department on Wednesday that several public records requests submitted by the newspaper hadn't been fulfilled, three of those requests were filled by 2 p.m. Thursday.

Three remained outstanding as of the publication of this story.

Among the records most requested by the newspaper are 911 calls, dispatch logs and incident and arrest reports, all of which are public and contain public information under the law.

The department did not answer the question of why a change was made to how the department handled public record requests, or when it anticipated going back to the two-week deadline. The two-week deadline has been in place for years for all city offices including the Fire Department, Marketing and Communications and Development Services.

It does not appear from the online request portal that the deadlines for those other offices have changed.

Contact F.T. Norton at fnorton@fayobserver.com. Joseph Pierre contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville Police Department increases time to produce public records