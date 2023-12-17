Want to address homelessness? Change city code to allow nonprofits to run hotels

Rachael Elliott

The Springfield Land Development Code maintains that nonprofits are not allowed to manage hotels in our city. But what appears to be a passive ordinance on nonprofit “dos” and “don’ts” is really a convoluted legality that can affect Springfieldians in times of crisis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, shelters and hospitals were overflowing with an overwhelming number of sick individuals who fall under the category of “unhoused,” in which they do not have a stable source of satisfactory housing. This combination of issues (i.e., Springfield’s disastrous rates of homelessness and a worldwide pandemic) left many without a space to recover from illness, and, consequently, perpetuated the pandemic.

Noticing this issue, some nonprofits sought to provide emergency medical respite in vacated hotels across the city for the unhoused. All would be for naught, though, as both nonprofits and Springfield City Council were widely unaware of a city ordinance that prevents nonprofits from managing hotels. In other words, this ordinance, No. 4 of Article III, Division I, Section 36–310, subsection (e) “Temporary lodging use group” of the Springfield Land Development Code, runs contrary to the progression and health of Springfield. This ordinance must be amended.

In Phoenix, Arizona, one nonprofit, Circle the City, ran the Phoenix Inn during the COVID-19 pandemic. There, Circle the City was able to accommodate those who found themselves without shelter during the height of the crisis, oftentimes saving lives. Springfield must do something similar.

With homelessness statistics rivaling those of Kansas City and St. Louis, Springfield should take the necessary legal precautions to keep these situations from happening again. This begins with amending the language of the Springfield Land Development Code to make provisions for city emergencies and by partnering with local nonprofits to provide spaces for the unhoused during times of crisis.

Allison Fox and Rachael Elliott live in Springfield and are students at Drury University.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield should amend code to allow nonprofit hotels during crisis