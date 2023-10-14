If you want to get ahead, get a haircut

'What once seemed vain still seems vain – and yet par for the celebrity course' - Getty Images

This month’s big, long-awaited TV event is Beckham, a four-part Netflix documentary about David and Victoria, but mainly David. It’s terrific entertainment: if you turn on expecting to discover something new then you will be disappointed but if you just fancy watching the highlights of David’s career on the pitch, reminding yourself of his weirder ad campaigns and fashion choices, and his many adventures in hair styling, then you’ll be happy as Larry.

David’s hair highs and lows could be a separate programme in their own right, and we don’t mind if Netflix follows up with a broader exploration of How to Get Ahead with Hair based on our research.

How To Get Ahead Hair Types

The Completely Hair Obsessed

We already knew this about Beckham; we knew that his many hairstyle changes were a big deal at the time, and that he was an early adopter of the hairband look, but did we know quite how much he thought about his hair? In Beckham we discover that he asks Posh, immediately after she’s given birth to their first child, to fix his hair for him before he goes out to meet the press in front of the hospital. (I also dimly remember him worrying about how the humidity would affect his frizz on a motorbike trip to the Amazon in 2014).

Hair is everything – especially if, like the Princess of Wales, everyone is looking at you all the time - Pool Getty

But look, what once seemed vain still seems vain – and yet par for the celebrity course. Every so often we learn that th Princess of Wales spends as much time in the hair chair in a day as we spend in a year, or that Anna Wintour might easily have two blow-dries in 24 hours, and we boggle and then have to concede that hair is everything – especially if everyone is looking at you all the time.

The Shock-and-Awers

It’s hard to get jaws dropping these days. Beckham did it when he shaved his head back in 2000; Sinead O’Connor did it; Britney did it; Florence Pugh now has a peroxide crop which is certainly punchy but we can’t say we haven’t seen it many times before (the buzzcut, peroxide or not, has been road-tested by everyone from Demi Moore and Zoë Kravitz to Billy Idol and Pete Davidson).

Shock tactics: Florence Pugh and her pink buzzcut - Jacopo Raule

What you’re more likely to hit on now is a Somewhat Surprising hairstyle such as the sleek long hair Sam Ryder swishes about when he’s singing Spaceman, or the waist-length dreadlocks belonging to last year’s Strictly Come Dancing winner – Hamza Yassin. Ask yourself, did Hamza capture the public imagination partly because of his twirling dreads, and the answer is probably yes.

The GFTA (Good For Their Age) Hair Types

It’s quantity and volume we’re talking about here, and condition, up to a point. As anyone over the age of 50 will know, only the lucky few maintain the thickness of hair they had in their 30s and volume (you begin to appreciate) is face enhancing in the same way as a furry collar and diamond earrings. More so.

As anyone over the age of 50 will know, only the lucky few maintain the thickness of hair they had in their 30s - Christian Liewig - Corbis

Recently we’ve seen Helen Mirren on the L’Oréal catwalk at Paris Fashion Week with crimped, wild, blown-out hair, proving the point that if you’ve got volume at 78 you should flaunt it. Joanna Lumley and Mick Jagger are two others with exceptionally GFTA hair and the Queen deserves a mention.

The Bold Lifetime Signatures

You know you’re talking properly famous when a faceless line drawing is instantly recognisable from the outline of the hair and sunglasses. It’s the hair equivalent of single-name recognition but arguably more powerful. Famous BLS’s include Anna Wintour’s clean bob, Karl Lagerfeld’s ponytail, Amy Winehouse’s beehive, Sinead’s suede head, and Claudia Winkleman’s overlong, angled fringe.

Recognisable anywhere: Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld's distinctive dos - Getty Images North America

The BLS only works if you never deviate from your look for even one night, plus of course it has to be a distinctive look: if you choose highlighted shoulder length and blondish – even very bright blondish – forget it.

The Once and Never Forgotten Hair Types

If you’re not going to stick with one style all your life you might still have a haircut that puts you on the map and is never forgotten. Obvious examples include: Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust hairdo; Mary Quant’s bob; Jennifer Aniston’s “Rachel”; Jon Bon Jovi’s big hairsprayed metal hair (when he cut it off it was headline news on CNN); and Paula Yates’s peroxide quiff. It’s oddly hard to think of a contemporary celeb whose hair has been a gamechanger for fans, unless you count Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders.

The 'Rachel' - PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

The Overdoers

Sorry to say that the Princess of Wales may well be leading this camp with her lush angel-wing locks. In 2023, Overdoing it is not making a big horse-scaring statement, it’s going too yummy Disney bunny.

Hair No one Cares About

You’d think Trump’s spun-sugar hair pad would constantly be the butt of jokes but everyone gave up noticing years ago. Even if it blows away like a wisp of caramel smoke, no one cares. Men who are bald but still have shoulder- grazing hair, like Bill Bailey: no one cares. What people do find hard to ignore is Michael Fabricant hair. He says it’s enhanced. We say: so is My Little Pony’s tail.

Nerd Hair Types

You don’t get this hair intentionally but all the nerds have it. Bill Gates (short, steel grey, badly cut); Mark Zuckerberg (Caesar-ish if you’re being generous, asylum fringe if you’re not). Elon Musk’s is less survivalist because it’s longer on top but still, undoubtedly nerd. Nerd hair looks like its owners have as much clue what to do with it as the rest of us have about Bitcoin.

