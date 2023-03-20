Want to work at Amazon or Smith & Wesson, coming soon to Blount County? Here's your shot.

Looking for a job? If so, some of Blount County's largest and most exciting employers are hiring, including gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson and internet giant Amazon.

They'll be at the Blount County Job Fair with plenty of opportunities. These new companies, along with many established ones, are looking to hire hundreds of employees.

When: March 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Foothills Mall in Maryville. Use the entrance between Cancun Restaurant and TJ Maxx.

Which companies are attending?: Over 50 employers will be at the fair, offering full- or part-time employment in health care, construction, aviation, internet technology and more.

Companies that will be in attendance include big names:

Amazon

Blackberry Farm

Cirrus Aircraft

Jewelry Television

Smith & Wesson

The full list of companies and more info on the job fair can be found at blountchamber.com/jobfair.

The Amazon fulfillment center at 4101 South Singleton Road is seen, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Want to work at Smith & Wesson?

Rachel Reel, Smith & Wesson human resources operations senior manager, told Knox News the firearm manufacturer will have 10 positions open for immediate hire. It's also looking to fill about 350 positions between May 2023 and August 2024. Additionally, the company is expected to hire 75 professional positions by December.

Reel said candidates looking to apply for a job at Smith & Wesson should bring a resume and general questions they may have. The company won't be conducting any interviews at the fair, but Reel encouraged people to stop by the booth to meet a recruiter.

"Even if we are not yet recruiting for a position that is quite right for them, there will be many more positions open in the near future," Reel wrote in an email to Knox News. "Please make sure to stop by our recruiting booth to meet our team and make a connection."

Amazon will be looking to hire 800 employees to work in its Alcoa fulfillment center, which is expected to open in June.

Silas Sloan covers growth and development in East Tennessee for Knox News.

