Want to Avoid High Taxes? Retire in One of These Cities, Study Says

When it comes time to choose the best place to retire, taxes are a huge consideration. At this stage of your life, you’ve paid your dues. So when you spend money, you’ll want to put it toward things that give you pleasure instead of allowing expenses like retirement taxes, property taxes and sales taxes whittle away at your hard-earned retirement nest egg.

GOBankingRates has done the legwork for you by identifying the 10 most — and least — tax-friendly cities, so you can easily pinpoint where retirees can save the most on taxes

The 10 Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees

All of the least tax-friendly cities implement retirement taxes — some as high as 3.79 percent. Sales taxes vary from 0 percent to a little over 8 percent. The cities also have higher property taxes overall, averaging $4,273 across the list.

10. Raleigh, N.C.

Retirement tax: 2.20%

2.20% Average property tax: 0.86%

0.86% Sales tax: 7.25%

Although Raleigh and Charlotte share the same state and the same sales tax rate, Raleigh’s property taxes are somewhat lower. So, even though Raleigh’s median home value is almost $50,000 higher than Charlotte’s, its average homeowner will pay about $250 less in property taxes.

9. Denver

Retirement tax: 2.20%

2.20% Average property tax: 0.70%

0.70% Sales tax: 7.65%

Although Denver’s retirement taxes aren’t ranked among the highest of the least tax-friendly cities, the sales tax and median home value are both in the top four. What keeps Denver from ranking higher on the list of least tax-friendly cities, however, is its low average property tax rate, especially in relation to its high median home value of $421,500. Without it, average homeowners in the Mile-High City would be faced with a staggering annual property tax bill.

8. Charlotte, N.C.

Retirement tax: 2.20%

2.20% Average property tax: 1.16%

1.16% Sales tax: 7.25%

Charlotte’s retirement tax rates happen to be the same as the retirement tax rates in Denver and Raleigh. Charlotte’s property tax rate, however, is considerably higher. But the average home price in Charlotte — $218,900 — is lower than both Denver’s and Raleigh’s, so its average property tax amounts fall somewhere in between at $2,548.

7. Boston

Retirement tax: 2.47%

2.47% Average property tax: 0.86%

0.86% Sales tax: 6.25%

Boston landed on this list for two reasons. The first is that it has the fourth-highest retirement tax on the list. The other reason is the city’s average home value. Although the average property tax rate is among the lowest on the list, the median home value of $593,500 makes the average homeowner’s property tax bill over $5,000 a year. Plus, Boston is one of the 20 worst cities for retirees, found a separate study.

6. Milwaukee

Retirement tax: 1.71%

1.71% Average property tax: 2.6%

2.6% Sales tax: 5.6%

Milwaukee has the second-lowest retirement and sales taxes of the least tax-friendly cities, but the highest average property tax. Fortunately, the median home value in “Brew City” is the lowest on the list at $117,600. Otherwise, the average Milwaukee homeowner would have to pay more than the current $3,011 bill come property tax time.

5. Minneapolis

Retirement tax: 2.64%

2.64% Average property tax: 1.35%

1.35% Sales tax: 8.03%

With the third-highest retirement tax and the highest sales tax, Minneapolis is already treading on thin ice when it comes to attracting those who are looking to make their golden years affordable. Add to that a property tax rate that’s in the top four, and you have a recipe for one of the least tax-friendly cities for retirees.

4. Omaha, Neb.

Retirement tax: 2.23 %

2.23 Average property tax: 2.09%

2.09% Sales tax: 7%

Retirees who choose Omaha as the place to hang their hat will have to reach a little deeper into their wallets come tax time. Although median home values in the city are nowhere near as high as some of the other locations on the list — $170,200 — property taxes definitely are. Omaha’s average property tax rate of just over 2 percent ranks second-highest on the list, which racks up to a $3,562 property tax bill for the average homeowner.

3. Albuquerque

Retirement tax: 3.44%

3.44% Average property tax: 0.96%

0.96% Sales tax: 7.88%

Retirees might want to rethink Albuquerque as their final destination if they’re concerned about retirement taxes. The city’s retirement tax of 3.44 percent is the second highest on the list and results in a tax bill of $1,572. Plus, Albuquerque’s sales tax ranks as the third-highest on the list at close to 8 percent.

2. Portland, Ore.