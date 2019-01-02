Want to Avoid High Taxes? Retire in One of These Cities, Study Says

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees
When it comes time to choose the best place to retire, taxes are a huge consideration. At this stage of your life, you’ve paid your dues. So when you spend money, you’ll want to put it toward things that give you pleasure instead of allowing expenses like retirement taxes, property taxes and sales taxes whittle away at your hard-earned retirement nest egg.
GOBankingRates has done the legwork for you by identifying the 10 most — and least — tax-friendly cities, so you can easily pinpoint where retirees can save the most on taxes
The 10 Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees
All of the least tax-friendly cities implement retirement taxes — some as high as 3.79 percent. Sales taxes vary from 0 percent to a little over 8 percent. The cities also have higher property taxes overall, averaging $4,273 across the list.
10. Raleigh, N.C.
- Retirement tax: 2.20%
- Average property tax: 0.86%
- Sales tax: 7.25%
Although Raleigh and Charlotte share the same state and the same sales tax rate, Raleigh’s property taxes are somewhat lower. So, even though Raleigh’s median home value is almost $50,000 higher than Charlotte’s, its average homeowner will pay about $250 less in property taxes.
Find Out: Best Cities for Retirement in These Income Tax-Free States
9. Denver
- Retirement tax: 2.20%
- Average property tax: 0.70%
- Sales tax: 7.65%
Although Denver’s retirement taxes aren’t ranked among the highest of the least tax-friendly cities, the sales tax and median home value are both in the top four. What keeps Denver from ranking higher on the list of least tax-friendly cities, however, is its low average property tax rate, especially in relation to its high median home value of $421,500. Without it, average homeowners in the Mile-High City would be faced with a staggering annual property tax bill.
8. Charlotte, N.C.
- Retirement tax: 2.20%
- Average property tax: 1.16%
- Sales tax: 7.25%
Charlotte’s retirement tax rates happen to be the same as the retirement tax rates in Denver and Raleigh. Charlotte’s property tax rate, however, is considerably higher. But the average home price in Charlotte — $218,900 — is lower than both Denver’s and Raleigh’s, so its average property tax amounts fall somewhere in between at $2,548.
Take the Quiz: Guess Which States Are Most and Least Affordable for Retirees?
7. Boston
- Retirement tax: 2.47%
- Average property tax: 0.86%
- Sales tax: 6.25%
Boston landed on this list for two reasons. The first is that it has the fourth-highest retirement tax on the list. The other reason is the city’s average home value. Although the average property tax rate is among the lowest on the list, the median home value of $593,500 makes the average homeowner’s property tax bill over $5,000 a year. Plus, Boston is one of the 20 worst cities for retirees, found a separate study.
6. Milwaukee
- Retirement tax: 1.71%
- Average property tax: 2.6%
- Sales tax: 5.6%
Milwaukee has the second-lowest retirement and sales taxes of the least tax-friendly cities, but the highest average property tax. Fortunately, the median home value in “Brew City” is the lowest on the list at $117,600. Otherwise, the average Milwaukee homeowner would have to pay more than the current $3,011 bill come property tax time.
Find Out: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Lasts in 50 US Cities
5. Minneapolis
- Retirement tax: 2.64%
- Average property tax: 1.35%
- Sales tax: 8.03%
With the third-highest retirement tax and the highest sales tax, Minneapolis is already treading on thin ice when it comes to attracting those who are looking to make their golden years affordable. Add to that a property tax rate that’s in the top four, and you have a recipe for one of the least tax-friendly cities for retirees.
4. Omaha, Neb.
- Retirement tax: 2.23%
- Average property tax: 2.09%
- Sales tax: 7%
Retirees who choose Omaha as the place to hang their hat will have to reach a little deeper into their wallets come tax time. Although median home values in the city are nowhere near as high as some of the other locations on the list — $170,200 — property taxes definitely are. Omaha’s average property tax rate of just over 2 percent ranks second-highest on the list, which racks up to a $3,562 property tax bill for the average homeowner.
Did You Know? These States Have the Lowest Property Taxes
3. Albuquerque
- Retirement tax: 3.44%
- Average property tax: 0.96%
- Sales tax: 7.88%
Retirees might want to rethink Albuquerque as their final destination if they’re concerned about retirement taxes. The city’s retirement tax of 3.44 percent is the second highest on the list and results in a tax bill of $1,572. Plus, Albuquerque’s sales tax ranks as the third-highest on the list at close to 8 percent.
2. Portland, Ore.
- Retirement tax: 3.79%
- Average property tax: 1.13%
- Sales tax: None
Although Portland doesn’t charge its residents sales tax, it still ranks as one of the least tax-friendly cities for retirees. Its retirement tax rate of 3.79 outranks every other city on the list. Plus, the median home value in Portland is $422,400, which means that even though the city’s average property tax rates aren’t outrageous, many resident homeowners still foot a considerable property tax bill.
Find Out: When Your State Will Increase Online Sales Taxes
1. New York
- Retirement tax: 1.45%
- Average property tax: 1.93%
- Sales tax: 8%
Retirees who decide to call New York home enjoy the lowest retirement taxes among the least tax-friendly cities. Even so, they face the second-highest sales tax rate and the third-highest average property tax rate on the list. And the bad news doesn’t stop there: The Big Apple also has the highest median home values in the category — $677,500 — which results in a staggering property tax bill of $13,042 for the average homeowner.
Check Out: The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Countries
The 10 Most Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees
In all except one of the most tax-friendly cities, retirees won’t have to be bothered with paying retirement taxes. Plus, the average property tax rate across the list is just over 1 percent. And if you had any doubts, Florida really is a good retirement destination. Click through to find out which cities made this list.
10. Miami
- Retirement tax: None
- Average property tax: 1.28%
- Sales tax: 7%
Miami lands dead last on the list of most tax-friendly cities for retirees, even though its average property tax and sales tax rates are less than what retirees will find in No. 9 on the list — Memphis. It’s Miami’s median home price that pushes it to the last place, which is the highest on the list at $334,500. But, for some retirees, the sunny Florida climate and lack of retirement taxes might just offset the higher home prices.
9. Memphis, Tenn.
- Retirement tax: None
- Average property tax: 1.51%
- Sales tax: 9.25%
Out of all of the places where retirees can save on taxes, Memphis is a clear winner with the lowest median home value on the list. Even though the average property tax rate is a bit higher than the list’s average, the super low median home value of $84,200 keeps the average homeowner’s property tax bill quite affordable at $1,274.
8. New Orleans
- Retirement tax: 0.56%
- Average property tax: 0.74%
- Sales tax: 9.45%
New Orleans is the only place on the list of most tax-friendly cities for retirees that implements a retirement tax, but its average property tax comes in below every other city on the list. And with an average home price of $181,900, property tax bills are way below the average for the list at $1,346 annually.
See: Why It’s Possible to Retire With Less Than $500K
7. Atlanta
- Retirement tax: None
- Average property tax: 1.14%
- Sales tax: 8.9%
Retirees who long to live in the Deep South might find Atlanta hospitable. Like the majority of most tax-friendly places for retirees, you won’t have to pay any retirement taxes in the city, and property and sales tax rates aren’t the highest on the list.
6. Nashville, Tenn.
- Retirement tax: None
- Average property tax: 1.0%
- Sales tax: 9.25%
With no retirement tax and a lower-than-average property tax rate as compared to the other places on the list, Music City could be the perfect spot for retirees to settle down. With the median home value at $261,300, the average Nashville homeowner can expect to pay $2,631 in property taxes.
5. Tampa, Fla.
- Retirement tax: None
- Average property tax: 1.15%
- Sales tax: 7%
Tampa gives retired people a break on retirement taxes, and its sales tax is below average when compared to the other most tax-friendly cities for retirees, which both can be considered wins. Tampa does, however, have a higher-than-average property tax rate when compared to other cities on the list, which makes the average property tax bill ring up at $2,511. But the enjoyable warm climate may be the perfect trade-off for the extra cost.
4. Las Vegas
- Retirement tax: None
- Average property tax: 0.97%
- Sales tax: 8.25%
If you choose Las Vegas as your retirement destination, you’ll enjoy zero retirement taxes, as well as a lower-than-average property tax rate, as compared to the other most tax-friendly places for retirees on the list. So even though the city’s average home value is the second-highest on the list, average property taxes still equal a manageable $2,628.
3. Jacksonville, Fla.
- Retirement tax: None
- Average property tax: 1.05%
- Sales tax: 7%
Jacksonville is another city that offers retirees a free pass on retirement tax. Its average property tax is slightly lower than the list’s average and its sales tax rate is also below average compared to the other most tax-friendly cities for retirees. And because median home values are $170,700, retirees can expect to pay an average property tax bill of $1,787, which is neither the highest or lowest on the list.
2. Philadelphia
- Retirement tax: None
- Average property tax: 0.95%
- Sales tax: 8%
Philadelphia is comparable to Jacksonville in that neither city implements retirement taxes. The City of Brotherly Love’s sales tax rate, however, is a little steeper. If you’re really concerned about saving the most on taxes, take this under consideration: Philadelphia’s average property tax rate is a bit lower than Jacksonville’s, and it’s median home values are quite a bit lower, which can potentially result in hundreds of dollars of savings on your property tax bill.
1. Louisville, Ky.
- Retirement tax: None
- Average property tax: 0.94%
- Sales tax: 6%
With no retirement tax and the lowest sales tax rate on the list, Louisville, Ky., sounds promising for retirees. But that’s not all: The city also boasts the second-lowest average property tax rate on the list. And when you pair the low rate with Louisville’s below-average median home price of $157,700, you’ll find that the city’s average property tax bill — $1,484 — is also on the lower side.
More on Retirement
- How Long $1 Million in Retirement Lasts in Every State
- Best and Worst States to Retire Rich
- Exactly How Much You Need Saved for Retirement in Your State
- Watch: Best Cities to Retire on a Budget of $1,000 a Month
We make money easy. Get weekly email updates, including expert advice to help you Live Richer™.
Methodology: The study reviewed the effective tax rates for retired residents in the 50 largest cities in America, scoring them on state and local income tax rates on retirement income and Social Security income, sourced from SmartAsset, with effective tax rates based on the current U.S. mean Social Security income and mean retirement income, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey; average effective property tax, based on the median home value in each city, sourced from Zillow’s home value index, and their respective county property tax rates, sourced from SmartAsset; and local sales tax in each city, sourced from Avalara.