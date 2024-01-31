Want to avoid piling on the pounds? Try kimchi for breakfast

Having a portion of kimchi with every meal is linked to a reduced chance of obesity and a slimmer waist, a study suggests.

The pungent Korean fermented cabbage and vegetable dish has been growing in popularity in the UK. Past studies have shown the food, served in 50 gram portions, or three large tablespoons, may improve levels of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Now, a study has found a link between cabbage kimchi and a lower risk of obesity.

The research, published in the journal BMJ Open, examined data for 115,726 people aged 40 to 69 in Korea, who were asked about their consumption of the foodstuff via questionnaires.

Researchers calculated the participants’ intake of baechu kimchi (cabbage kimchi), kkakdugi (radish kimchi), nabak kimchi or dongchimi (watery kimchi), and other kimchi (for example that made with spring onions or mustard greens).

One serving of baechu kimchi, kkakdugi or other kimchi was regarded as 50g, and one serving of nabak kimchi or dongchimi was 95g. People also had their height, weight and waist circumference measured for the study.

Abdominal obesity was defined as a waist circumference of at least 90cm for men and at least 85cm for women. Some 36 per cent of men and 25 per cent of women in the study were obese.

Eating kimchi may improve levels of beneficial bacteria in the gut and help keep weight off - Kilito Chan

The results showed that men with a total kimchi intake of one to three servings per day had an 11-12 per cent lower risk of obesity when compared to men who ate less than one serving per day.

Meanwhile, those men with a higher intake of cabbage kimchi (over three servings a day) had 10 per cent lower odds of obesity and excess weight around their stomach and abdomen. The risk was 8 per cent lower in women for this type of kimchi. Furthermore, men and women who ate radish kimchi had around a 9 per cent reduced risk of fat around the middle and abdomen.

The experts said, however, there appeared to be no real benefit to eating more than three servings a day.

They suggested people who ate more than three servings of kimchi tended to also eat more of other foods and were more likely to be obese.

Kimchi typically includes vegetables such as cabbage, radish and onion, plus spices such as red pepper powder, garlic and ginger.

Previously published studies have suggested that “good” bacteria in fermented foods such as kimchi are good for the gut and can have an effect on weight.

The researchers noted concerns around the salt in kimchi, saying “as kimchi is one of the major sources of sodium intake, a moderate amount should be recommended for the health benefits of its other components.”

