Want to give back during the holidays? Easily donate to these Tri-Cities organizations

Giving Tuesday has come and gone. But for many, winter is still the season of giving. Throughout the holidays, plenty of people find time to donate their time or money to a good cause, to offer service to those who need it, or otherwise make a difference in their community.

Just because local Giving Tuesday efforts have mostly come to a close doesn’t mean there aren’t any more options for donating.

If you find yourself wanting to do more this holiday season, browse through the 3 Rivers Community Foundations’ “Holiday Giving Catalog.”

The catalog offers a streamlined method of choosing the regional cause(s) you’d like to support, donating what you can, and immediately receiving a tax receipt for the donation. You can access the online catalog through Jan. 31, on your phone, computer or other device.

You can also follow the progress of the crowdfunding efforts by revisiting the catalog. Each of the following organizations is requesting $2,500 in donations.

Tri-Cities Holiday Giving Catalog causes

Options are sorted by type, across nine categories. Each listing includes a description of what the funds will be used for, if it’s general fundraising or a special project. Many of the organizations have yet to receive funding through the catalog.

A dog waiting to be adopted sits in a kennel recently at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control Services in Pasco. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

▪ Animals

Benton Franklin Humane Society

Fundraising for: New promotional materials for improved community outreach

Forgotten Dogs Rescue

Fundraising for: General funds

Friends of the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

Fundraising for: Shelter emergency expenses assistance fund

Pet OverPopulation Prevention

Fundraising for: Veterinary costs

The Pit Bull Pen

Fundraising for: Tractor to clear additional play space

▪ Art and History

Academy of Children’s Theatre

Fundraising for: Educational outreach programs to bring theater to schools

Arts Center Task Force

Fundraising for: Studio space upgrades

The Rude Mechanicals

Fundraising for: Microphone upgrades

Valley Theater Company/The Princess Theatre

Fundraising for: New green room sound system

Amon Creek Natural Preserve follows along the west fork of Amon Creek from Leslie Road north to Claybell Park. A trail system runs along the east side of the creek from the south trailhead to Claybell Park (about 2 miles). The preserve contains a unique mixture of wetland, riparian and shrub-steppe habitats. It was founded by the Tapteal Greenway in early 2007, according to the nonprofit’s website. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

▪ Community Support

B5

Fundraising for: Appliances and utensils for the new learning center’s kitchen

Benton Franklin Legal Aid Society

Fundraising for: Additional equipment

Career Path Services

Fundraising for: Tri-Cities Instant Language Translation Project (includes language classes, job skills and career coaching for recent immigrants)

Forge Youth Mentoring

Fundraising for: Finding Friends and Ending Loneliness Program

Friends of Disabled Veterans

Fundraising for: Events for veterans

Indie Sellers Guild Foundation

Fundraising for: Marketplace accreditation support

Kennewick Police Department Foundation

Fundraising for: Shop with a Cop Program

Leadership Tri-Cities

Fundraising for: New CRM for alumni community

Mirror Ministries

Fundraising for: Fill the Library for a day

Safe Harbor Support Center

Fundraising for: Family assistance

Tapteal Greenway

Fundraising for: Shrub-Steppe Restoration Program

Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council

Fundraising for: MLK Day of Service

▪ Developmentally Disabled

Columbia Industries

Fundraising for: Community Center field trip

The Arc of Tri-Cities

Fundraising for: Therapeutic recreation

The IDEA Project

Fundraising for: Interactive disability education awareness in schools

▪ Education

Columbia Basin College Foundation

Fundraising for: Emergency gas assistance for students

Sagebrush Elementary/Sagebrush Montessori

Fundraising for: Playground revitalization

The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia

Fundraising for: Community book events

United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties

Fundraising for: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Restoration Community Impact’s Restoration Market is at 4000 W. Clearwater Ave. suite 110 in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

▪ Food Security

Grace Clinic

Fundraising for: Freezer for the Fresh and Free Food Distribution Program

Martha’s Cupboard

Fundraising for: Essential household and hygiene products to meet demand

Restoration Community Impact

Fundraising for: Holli’s Heart Blessings Box

Second Harvest Inland Northwest

Fundraising for: General funds

The Chaplaincy Health Care’s hospice house is currently at 2108 W. Entiat Ave. in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy/Tri-City Herald

▪ Health

Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition

Fundraising for: Art therapy supplies for the Columbia Valley Center for Recovery

Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Fundraising for: Aid for low-income clients

Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care

Fundraising for: Bereavement Bag creation

NAMI Tri-Cities

Fundraising for: Compartiendo Esperanza (Sharing Hope) Program

The Emmaus Center

Fundraising for: Therapist Training Initiative

Tri-Cities Chaplaincy

Fundraising for: Refresh for Cork’s Place Kids Grief Center Circle Room

UVCares Behavioral Health

Fundraising for: General funds

▪ Housing

Elijah Family Homes

Fundraising for: Youth Activities Initiative

Tres Ríos Community Land Trust

Fundraising for: Capacity building through local government engagement

Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity

Fundraising for: Building south Washington street-affordable homes

Students from Tri-Tech Skills Center join more than 600 volunteers at the 13th annual Bikes for Tikes bike build event at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. The volunteers assembled 1,600 bicycles in about four hours for children in need throughout the Mid-Columbia. The Bikes for Tikes organization was founded in 2009 by the Plumbers & Steamfitters UA Local 598 and through this year have donated more than 18,500 bicycles. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

▪ Youth Programs

Bikes for Tikes

Fundraising for: Annual Bike Build program

Blue Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America

Fundraising for: High Adventure activity equipment

Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties

Fundraising for: Intramural sports program

CJ Mitchell Sports Officials Academy

Fundraising for: Youth Sports Officials Training Project

Communities in Schools of Benton-Franklin

Fundraising for: Annual graduation celebration

FREE2LUV

Fundraising for: General funds

Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho

Fundraising for: Go-Getters robotics program

Junior Achievement of Southeastern Washington

Fundraising for: JA in a Day

League of Education Voters Foundation

Fundraising for: Supporting student leadership group

Lutheran Community Services Northwest

Fundraising for: The LINK Program

Master Gardener Foundation of Benton-Franklin County

Fundraising for: Building a Demonstration Children’s Garden

Mid-Columbia Children’s Museum

Fundraising for: Planning

R&C Boxing Club

Fundraising for: Replacing worn equipment

Snipes H3

Fundraising for: Team-building and mental health outings for at-risk youth

Support, Advocacy and Resource Center

Fundraising for: Camp SARC

The Big Bro Joe Foundation

Fundraising for: Quarterly field trip

Tri-City Steel Band Association

Fundraising for: Youth Music Program