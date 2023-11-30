Want to give back during the holidays? Easily donate to these Tri-Cities organizations
Giving Tuesday has come and gone. But for many, winter is still the season of giving. Throughout the holidays, plenty of people find time to donate their time or money to a good cause, to offer service to those who need it, or otherwise make a difference in their community.
Just because local Giving Tuesday efforts have mostly come to a close doesn’t mean there aren’t any more options for donating.
If you find yourself wanting to do more this holiday season, browse through the 3 Rivers Community Foundations’ “Holiday Giving Catalog.”
The catalog offers a streamlined method of choosing the regional cause(s) you’d like to support, donating what you can, and immediately receiving a tax receipt for the donation. You can access the online catalog through Jan. 31, on your phone, computer or other device.
You can also follow the progress of the crowdfunding efforts by revisiting the catalog. Each of the following organizations is requesting $2,500 in donations.
Tri-Cities Holiday Giving Catalog causes
Options are sorted by type, across nine categories. Each listing includes a description of what the funds will be used for, if it’s general fundraising or a special project. Many of the organizations have yet to receive funding through the catalog.
▪ Animals
Benton Franklin Humane Society
Fundraising for: New promotional materials for improved community outreach
Fundraising for: General funds
Friends of the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter
Fundraising for: Shelter emergency expenses assistance fund
Fundraising for: Veterinary costs
Fundraising for: Tractor to clear additional play space
▪ Art and History
Fundraising for: Educational outreach programs to bring theater to schools
Fundraising for: Studio space upgrades
Fundraising for: Microphone upgrades
Valley Theater Company/The Princess Theatre
Fundraising for: New green room sound system
▪ Community Support
Fundraising for: Appliances and utensils for the new learning center’s kitchen
Benton Franklin Legal Aid Society
Fundraising for: Additional equipment
Fundraising for: Tri-Cities Instant Language Translation Project (includes language classes, job skills and career coaching for recent immigrants)
Fundraising for: Finding Friends and Ending Loneliness Program
Fundraising for: Events for veterans
Indie Sellers Guild Foundation
Fundraising for: Marketplace accreditation support
Kennewick Police Department Foundation
Fundraising for: Shop with a Cop Program
Fundraising for: New CRM for alumni community
Fundraising for: Fill the Library for a day
Fundraising for: Family assistance
Fundraising for: Shrub-Steppe Restoration Program
Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council
Fundraising for: MLK Day of Service
▪ Developmentally Disabled
Fundraising for: Community Center field trip
Fundraising for: Therapeutic recreation
Fundraising for: Interactive disability education awareness in schools
▪ Education
Columbia Basin College Foundation
Fundraising for: Emergency gas assistance for students
Sagebrush Elementary/Sagebrush Montessori
Fundraising for: Playground revitalization
The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia
Fundraising for: Community book events
United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties
Fundraising for: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
▪ Food Security
Fundraising for: Freezer for the Fresh and Free Food Distribution Program
Fundraising for: Essential household and hygiene products to meet demand
Fundraising for: Holli’s Heart Blessings Box
Second Harvest Inland Northwest
Fundraising for: General funds
▪ Health
Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition
Fundraising for: Art therapy supplies for the Columbia Valley Center for Recovery
Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Fundraising for: Aid for low-income clients
Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care
Fundraising for: Bereavement Bag creation
Fundraising for: Compartiendo Esperanza (Sharing Hope) Program
Fundraising for: Therapist Training Initiative
Fundraising for: Refresh for Cork’s Place Kids Grief Center Circle Room
Fundraising for: General funds
▪ Housing
Fundraising for: Youth Activities Initiative
Tres Ríos Community Land Trust
Fundraising for: Capacity building through local government engagement
Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity
Fundraising for: Building south Washington street-affordable homes
▪ Youth Programs
Fundraising for: Annual Bike Build program
Blue Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America
Fundraising for: High Adventure activity equipment
Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties
Fundraising for: Intramural sports program
CJ Mitchell Sports Officials Academy
Fundraising for: Youth Sports Officials Training Project
Communities in Schools of Benton-Franklin
Fundraising for: Annual graduation celebration
Fundraising for: General funds
Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho
Fundraising for: Go-Getters robotics program
Junior Achievement of Southeastern Washington
Fundraising for: JA in a Day
League of Education Voters Foundation
Fundraising for: Supporting student leadership group
Lutheran Community Services Northwest
Fundraising for: The LINK Program
Master Gardener Foundation of Benton-Franklin County
Fundraising for: Building a Demonstration Children’s Garden
Mid-Columbia Children’s Museum
Fundraising for: Planning
Fundraising for: Replacing worn equipment
Fundraising for: Team-building and mental health outings for at-risk youth
Support, Advocacy and Resource Center
Fundraising for: Camp SARC
Fundraising for: Quarterly field trip
Tri-City Steel Band Association
Fundraising for: Youth Music Program