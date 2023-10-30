Want to become Newport's next city manager? A look at what it takes to apply.

NEWPORT — The city of Newport has officially begun the hiring process for a new city manager.

Newport’s City Manager of 37 years Joseph Nicholson Jr., the longest-serving city manager in the city’s history, announced his retirement from the public sector in May and officially left the position this month to take on the role of CEO of the Bowen’s Wharf Company.

After he announced his departure, Newport City Council appointed Director of Finance Laura Sitrin to serve as the interim city manager.

Newport City Council made the decision to have the director of human resources post the city manager position in an executive session on Sept. 28, which means the conversation preceding the decision was not made public. The application period technically officially began on Oct. 15 and will end on Jan. 15, 2024.

Newport City Hall.

Although the application period began on Oct. 15 Communications Manager Tom Shevlin said the position was not posted anywhere on Oct. 15 nor anytime before the City Council officially memorialized the executive session vote at a public council meeting, which happened on Oct. 26. The public announcement of the vote was meant to take place on Oct. 11, but was tabled until the next meeting.

Who qualifies to run the city of Newport?

The job posting describes the city’s ideal candidate as “an experienced Manager who will work in concert with the Newport City Council to champion excellence in city government, strong community and business relationships and leadership in advancing the exciting economic development opportunities already underway is highly desired.”

It goes further to state that qualified candidates should have a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Public or Business Administration, or related fields, and preferably have at least 10 years of executive-level or corporate-level management and supervisory-level experience. It states the city “highly desires” candidates to have “demonstrated experience in budgeting, financial planning, labor relations, communications, economic development, grant procurement, community relations, strategic planning, performance measurement and capital project planning and execution.”

The job listing requires residency in Newport.

Although the job listing doesn’t provide a salary range for the position, Newport’s budget documents show Nicholson was paid $186,985 per year in his final term as city manager.

What’s next?

Shevlin said the city expects a large pool of applicants to apply for the position as they had the previous time they underwent this process. However, because the application period just started, it's difficult to determine how long the interview, negotiation and hiring process will take after Jan. 15.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Newport city manager position seeking applicants until Jan. 15